The Absolute Best Newman's Own's Salad Dressing Is Loaded With Bold Taste

The official Newman's Own website describes its Parmesan & Roasted Garlic dressing as, "a beautiful bounty of savory flavors with cheesy notes" — which would be egregious praise if it didn't totally deliver. Rest assured, it delivers. In Tasting Table's ranking of 13 Newman's Own salad dressings, the brand's Parmesan & Roasted Garlic flavor swept all the other contenders.

This dressing stars savory, nutty Parmesan and umami-bomb garlic, made dimensional with notes of acidic vinegar and bound together by neutral canola oil, a classic salad dressing building block that lets the other flavorful ingredients in the mix shine. As we mentioned in our review, the unique addition of Worcestershire sauce gives this dressing a visually darker hue in the bottle, while "elevating the dressing with extra hints of umami and saltiness." Meanwhile, "The frequent and flavorful bits of garlic sell this recipe for [our writer] even more." We wanted for nothing, except maybe another bite (and another, and another).

Considering its richness, we also appreciate that we can recognize and pronounce every ingredient on the dressing's label: canola oil, distilled vinegar, water, Parmesan, sea salt, sugar, garlic, roasted garlic puree, onion, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, celery seed, natural Sauterne wine flavor, and the thickener xanthan gum. Indeed, the Newman's Own brand name is synonymous with high-quality ingredients and philanthropic giveback. A Reddit thread dedicated to the brand's salad dressings comments, "My wife insists on buying Newman's because of the charity side but I can't even argue. They make a great product."