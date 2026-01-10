The Absolute Best Newman's Own's Salad Dressing Is Loaded With Bold Taste
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The official Newman's Own website describes its Parmesan & Roasted Garlic dressing as, "a beautiful bounty of savory flavors with cheesy notes" — which would be egregious praise if it didn't totally deliver. Rest assured, it delivers. In Tasting Table's ranking of 13 Newman's Own salad dressings, the brand's Parmesan & Roasted Garlic flavor swept all the other contenders.
This dressing stars savory, nutty Parmesan and umami-bomb garlic, made dimensional with notes of acidic vinegar and bound together by neutral canola oil, a classic salad dressing building block that lets the other flavorful ingredients in the mix shine. As we mentioned in our review, the unique addition of Worcestershire sauce gives this dressing a visually darker hue in the bottle, while "elevating the dressing with extra hints of umami and saltiness." Meanwhile, "The frequent and flavorful bits of garlic sell this recipe for [our writer] even more." We wanted for nothing, except maybe another bite (and another, and another).
Considering its richness, we also appreciate that we can recognize and pronounce every ingredient on the dressing's label: canola oil, distilled vinegar, water, Parmesan, sea salt, sugar, garlic, roasted garlic puree, onion, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, celery seed, natural Sauterne wine flavor, and the thickener xanthan gum. Indeed, the Newman's Own brand name is synonymous with high-quality ingredients and philanthropic giveback. A Reddit thread dedicated to the brand's salad dressings comments, "My wife insists on buying Newman's because of the charity side but I can't even argue. They make a great product."
Newman's Own Parmesan & Roasted Garlic is the dressing that salad skeptics have been waiting for
Crafting the ideal salad takes precious time and energy, whereas pre-packaged salads are convenient and easy to access. With said convenience, however, quality is never a given — and thus, foodies sour on the taste of those precious greens. With the right dressing, however, that can all change. Newman's Own Parmesan & Roasted Garlic, we believe, is that dressing. Amazon customer reviews rave, "Salad dressing that makes me really enjoy salads. This stuff is delicious. I generally like most salads dressings but this particular flavor is above and beyond for me." Others write, "The added parmesan and garlic lift this brand heads and tails above any other brand in flavor," and "One of the best [dressings]! If you love roasted garlic, [then] brother this salad dressing is for you!!"
To serve, this dressing would complement savory salads, like this protein-packed cobb salad with avocado and chickpea, or this elevated heirloom tomato salad. Or, try using this knockout Parmesan & Roasted Garlic dressing as the moisture component in pasta salads and potato salads. It'd make a bold one-step marinade for extra-firm tofu or oven-roasted root veggies and squash. This dip is so flavorful that you could even dip crusty bread in it as an appetizer on pasta night. A shallow ceramic dish and a little cracked pepper and you're on your way.