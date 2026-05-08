Forget Potatoes — Use Onions To Make Snacking Chips With Way More Flavor

Potato chips are a popular snack that's easy to munch and crunch on whether you're enjoying your favorite store-bought brand or a homemade recipe. But if you've ever wanted more from this vegetable delight, consider swapping out potatoes for an even more flavorful ingredient. Low-carb onion ring chips will run circles around the potato chips of your past, providing a wholesome snack that's significantly more satisfying.

Comparing onions to potatoes, the former offers approximately eight grams of net carbs to the latter's 19 grams, making this recipe especially ideal for those who want a low-carb snack that doesn't skimp on the taste. Onions also contain more dietary fiber than potatoes for those wishing to up their fiber intake. Finally, onions have a much bigger flavor than their bland, tuber counterparts, making this simple recipe a cinch to prepare and enjoy.

To prepare the onion chips, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and slice your onions into thin rounds. Place a sheet of parchment paper on an oven-safe baking tray and sprinkle generously with a layer of shredded Parmesan cheese. Then, add the onion rings on top of the cheese and brush each with olive oil and a mixture of garlic powder and black pepper. Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese turns gold in color, and upon removing the tray from the oven, give the cheese about 10 more minutes to harden before breaking the individual chips apart.