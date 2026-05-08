Forget Potatoes — Use Onions To Make Snacking Chips With Way More Flavor
Potato chips are a popular snack that's easy to munch and crunch on whether you're enjoying your favorite store-bought brand or a homemade recipe. But if you've ever wanted more from this vegetable delight, consider swapping out potatoes for an even more flavorful ingredient. Low-carb onion ring chips will run circles around the potato chips of your past, providing a wholesome snack that's significantly more satisfying.
Comparing onions to potatoes, the former offers approximately eight grams of net carbs to the latter's 19 grams, making this recipe especially ideal for those who want a low-carb snack that doesn't skimp on the taste. Onions also contain more dietary fiber than potatoes for those wishing to up their fiber intake. Finally, onions have a much bigger flavor than their bland, tuber counterparts, making this simple recipe a cinch to prepare and enjoy.
To prepare the onion chips, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and slice your onions into thin rounds. Place a sheet of parchment paper on an oven-safe baking tray and sprinkle generously with a layer of shredded Parmesan cheese. Then, add the onion rings on top of the cheese and brush each with olive oil and a mixture of garlic powder and black pepper. Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese turns gold in color, and upon removing the tray from the oven, give the cheese about 10 more minutes to harden before breaking the individual chips apart.
Enjoying low-carb onion ring chips
This flavorful snack is truly delicious, nutritious, and endlessly versatile. You can always customize the recipe even more by adding your favorite seasonings and mixing up the Parmesan with other cheeses like cheddar or pepper jack. Bring the heat by adding a sprinkle of chili powder, Tajín, or red cayenne pepper to your onion chips seasonings. You can even take a cue from your favorite potato chip flavors to amp up the taste of your onion chips.
As for serving, these tasty treats are perfect on their own or enjoyed with your choice of dip. Accentuate the bold onion flavors already at play by preparing a three-ingredient onion dip using only scallions, sour cream, and garlic powder. You certainly don't have to limit yourself to dips, though. These cheesy onion-based chips can have a variety of uses.
Try adding them as a creative topping to a homemade French onion soup. They'd also make an excellent ingredient to toss in a salad or atop a casserole for a unique twist on classic fried onions. Alternatively, add these onion chips to the filling of a green goddess sandwich recipe or serve them on the side of a hearty grilled cheese. From snack time to mealtime, try low-carb onion ring chips as your new go-to nosh.