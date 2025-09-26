The 3-Ingredient Onion Dip We Could Make For Every Dinner Party

Hosting a dinner party can be a stressful feat. Between planning the menu, setting the table, and determining how you want everything to be served, there's a lot to consider. Having a great dip recipe on hand eliminates at least one element of worry from your mind. Tasting Table recipe developer, Michelle McGlinn's super simple three-ingredient green onion dip recipe pleases with ease — using a mixture of just scallions, sour cream, and garlic powder.

This onion dip is exemplary of the notion that the best dip recipes are also the simplest ones. In addition to the three main ingredients, the recipe also calls for olive oil for sautéing the onions, along with a dash of salt and pepper to taste. To prepare the recipe, start by finely chopping about five scallions and sautéing them in olive oil until fragrant. Next, mix the onions with 1 ½ cups of sour cream with 2 teaspoons of garlic powder, and season with salt and pepper.

A creamy and rich onion dip like this is ideal for dinner parties as a welcoming appetizer, particularly if you're still setting up the food for the main table. Putting out a tray with a variety of chips, veggies, or crackers, and a generous portion of the spread, creates a place around which your guests can congregate while you're getting everything ready.