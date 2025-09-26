The 3-Ingredient Onion Dip We Could Make For Every Dinner Party
Hosting a dinner party can be a stressful feat. Between planning the menu, setting the table, and determining how you want everything to be served, there's a lot to consider. Having a great dip recipe on hand eliminates at least one element of worry from your mind. Tasting Table recipe developer, Michelle McGlinn's super simple three-ingredient green onion dip recipe pleases with ease — using a mixture of just scallions, sour cream, and garlic powder.
This onion dip is exemplary of the notion that the best dip recipes are also the simplest ones. In addition to the three main ingredients, the recipe also calls for olive oil for sautéing the onions, along with a dash of salt and pepper to taste. To prepare the recipe, start by finely chopping about five scallions and sautéing them in olive oil until fragrant. Next, mix the onions with 1 ½ cups of sour cream with 2 teaspoons of garlic powder, and season with salt and pepper.
A creamy and rich onion dip like this is ideal for dinner parties as a welcoming appetizer, particularly if you're still setting up the food for the main table. Putting out a tray with a variety of chips, veggies, or crackers, and a generous portion of the spread, creates a place around which your guests can congregate while you're getting everything ready.
Perfecting your dinner party dip
In addition to being one of the 16 creative ways to use scallions, this onion dip is perfect for serving with bread, chips, crackers, or vegetables — giving it the ability to suit a variety of different appetites. What's more, the simple dip allows plenty of room to incorporate other basic ingredients for extra enhancement. For example, you can add even more savory flavor, a kick of heat, or some tanginess, all inspired by the rest of the dinner party foods to follow.
If you're planning a plant-based feast or serving a guest with a dairy allergy, you can simply swap in a store-bought, dairy-free sour cream alternative such as those from Violife and Kite Hill. Similarly, you can amp up the seasonings with more robust flavor by simply substituting the standard granulated garlic for a black garlic powder instead. For even more boldness, mix in a small portion of fresh minced garlic to provide your dip with a variety of flavor and texture.
You can make your own crackers, prepare a focaccia bread, or accompany the dip with your favorite crudités for dipping. Keeping in mind that this will be the prelude to your dinner party, so it's a good idea to keep your dip and accessories on the lighter side so everyone doesn't fill up before the main course — because this onion spread is sure to be a big hit at every dinner party.