Andrew Zimmern's Go-To Minneapolis Bakery When He's Craving 'Utterly Delicious' Bagels

In addition to offering generous tips for home chefs, Andrew Zimmern is known for his ability to spot the best food cities in the U.S. Minneapolis is a place that often ends up in his mentions, but when he listed one bagel spot as particularly worthy, we had to take note. In a post on his website, Zimmern described bagels from Rise Bagel Co. as "utterly delicious." Coming from a foodie who prides himself on instructing others on the right way to eat a bagel sandwich, this is the kind of praise worth paying attention to.

Zimmern notes Rise's dedication to mastering the basics of all things bagel. From nailing the perfect chew tucked into a crispy, chewy crust and balancing recipes with the ideal density of an item that can be served standalone or made into a sandwich, the art of bagel making takes considerable attention to craft. Zimmern's post reads like someone who has been waiting for this particular concept to exist and is genuinely relieved to have found it.