Andrew Zimmern's Go-To Minneapolis Bakery When He's Craving 'Utterly Delicious' Bagels
In addition to offering generous tips for home chefs, Andrew Zimmern is known for his ability to spot the best food cities in the U.S. Minneapolis is a place that often ends up in his mentions, but when he listed one bagel spot as particularly worthy, we had to take note. In a post on his website, Zimmern described bagels from Rise Bagel Co. as "utterly delicious." Coming from a foodie who prides himself on instructing others on the right way to eat a bagel sandwich, this is the kind of praise worth paying attention to.
Zimmern notes Rise's dedication to mastering the basics of all things bagel. From nailing the perfect chew tucked into a crispy, chewy crust and balancing recipes with the ideal density of an item that can be served standalone or made into a sandwich, the art of bagel making takes considerable attention to craft. Zimmern's post reads like someone who has been waiting for this particular concept to exist and is genuinely relieved to have found it.
Brightening morning hours with bagels
Zimmern isn't alone in his assessment, and residents who have frequented Rise echo his appreciative sentiment. "Most delicious bagel I've ever eaten. I managed to snag the last of the day. Sea salt with Jalapeño cream cheese," wrote a customer on Facebook. "I grew up in NYC and have lived in Texas for 30 years and I miss a great bagel, visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four and stumbled on Rise, came back every day for a week, best bagels outside NYC and better than some there too," added another. At Rise, the bagels — all vegan — are made traditionally with organic ingredients. Dough is rolled by hand, and a boiling-before-baking approach parallels the classic New York-style bagel technique. In addition to standard favorites, Rise treats visitors to seasonal drink offerings, new sandwiches, and special menu items like flavored cream cheeses.
Customers have noted that if you have your heart set on a particular flavor, bagels can sell out, so plan visits accordingly. Others have recommended the smoked salmon sandwich, as it is sourced from Northern Waters. As for Zimmern? He says, "I usually go for the classic salmon gravlax with cream cheese, onion and capers or the breakfast sandwich with egg, cheddar and bacon on an everything bagel." Rise offers cream cheeses with cashew and tofu bases for those with dietary restrictions and has a range of other spreads like rosemary butter, cinnamon sugar butter, and strawberry preserves that can make any order just right.