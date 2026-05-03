9 Best Foods To Pair With Gin
It's common to talk about food and wine pairings, but there's less discussion about food and spirit pairings. Gin, in particular, has a complex botanical essence with a range of underlying aromas that creates the perfect accompaniment for a meal. Of course, given the range of flavors present in gin, as well as the nuances from one producer to the next, it can be tricky to identify a match that works. To guide you in your gin and food pairing journey, we spoke to some experts in the field. Together, their recommendations will make it simple to choose dishes that will elevate your gin, without masking its subtleties.
We received plenty of insights from Natasha Bahrami, owner of The Gin Room in St. Louis, Missouri, and 2025 James Beard Award semi-finalist in the category of Outstanding Hospitality Professional. Meanwhile, Craig Schoettler, executive director of beverage and corporate mixologist at MGM Resorts shared some tips on choosing optimal gin and food pairings. Finally, Copperpenny Distilling Co.'s co-founder and master distiller Jennifer Kom-Tong offered advice on finding complementary flavor profiles to make both your gin cocktail and food shine. Read on for the foods to choose when you're drinking gin.
1. Pickles
Since gin contains so many unique botanicals, using them to guide your pairings is a great way to build continuity from the glass to your plate. Case in point: Natasha Bahrami, owner of The Gin Room, notes that pickles are a fun pairing with gin, specifically because many common pickling spices also make up the popular botanicals found in gin. For example, coriander seed, bay leaf, chili, clove, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, black pepper, and more are all regularly found in both pickles and gin.
There's nothing wrong with snacking on a bowl of pickles with your gin drink, but for a more interesting option, master distiller Jennifer Kom-Tong recommends pairing gin with a charcuterie board that contains pickled components along with some fresh bread. At Copperpenny, the kitchen makes its own house gin pickles, but you don't have to opt for homemade pickles to enjoy the combination. There are plenty of different types of pickles with unique characteristics that pair well with gin.
Unless you're drinking straight gin, you'll want to serve your pickles with a cocktail. Follow executive director of beverage Craig Schoettler's advice: "Think of the cocktail as a sauce or an accoutrement to the dish. Both need to have equal weight and body to complement, not overpower the other." A classic gin and tonic or a martini would work well here, offering clean, crisp flavors that let the pickle's nuances shine.
2. Raw fish
Raw fish comes in plenty of forms, from sushi and crudo to oysters on the half shell. As it turns out, the range of flavors, from fresh to briny, tend to work quite well with many types of gin. Still, it's worth choosing gins that play up the flavors found in raw seafood so that both elements of the pairing are successful. More importantly, the other components in the gin cocktail shouldn't be too overwhelming, or they'll quickly take over the subtleties of raw fish.
Natasha Bahrami recommends pairing fish crudo and sushi with bright and citrusy gin cocktails and lists options like a Gin Daisy (gin, orange liqueur, lemon juice, grenadine, and soda water), a Corpse Reviver No. 2 (absinthe, orange liqueur, Lillet blanc, and lemon juice), and a Gimlet (gin, lime juice, and simple syrup) among others. Craig Schoettler seconds the latter, noting that it works well with light and refreshing dishes. Meanwhile, Jennifer Kom-Tong agrees that "oysters with a bright, citrus-forward gin cocktail are hard to beat." She also recommends serving ceviche with more delicate, floral gins.
3. Fatty, salty cheeses
If you're a fan of cheeseboards or any dish prepared with lots of cheese, then a gin cocktail is the answer. In particular, Natasha Bahrami recommends pairing fatty, salty cheeses with gin cocktails. For example, aged cheddar, blue cheese, triple-cream cheese, and briny choices like feta or halloumi all make a great match for gin. Bahrami suggests leaning into gins with bold pepper flavors and crisp, clean botanicals.
While a variety of gin cocktails could work here, choosing cocktails that feature peppery, herbal, and spicy ingredients is one way to go. For example, try adding herbs like thyme to a gin and tonic or making a gin mule. You can even find gins that highlight peppery botanicals. If you're looking for something more classic, Bahrami says, "salt [and] fat content is gorgeous with [martinis]." Their briny and astringent nature makes them an excellent palate cleanser, allowing you to switch between cheeses without getting all the flavors jumbled.
4. Green vegetables
Considering gin is packed with botanicals, it's not surprising that it works so well with salads and green vegetables. Jennifer Kom-Tong is a fan of pairing gin with dishes that feature fresh garden ingredients. "Think burrata with herbs, or a salad built around fresh greens, berries, and soft cheese," she says.
When it comes to green salads and vegetables, Natasha Bahrami recommends gins with pine, sage, juniper, and coriander flavors, which tie into the profiles found in these foods. There are plenty of types of salad greens, so it's worth considering whether you're serving something bold and a bit bitter or lighter with a hint of sweetness.
Aside from hearty salads and dishes made with layered seasonal ingredients, Kom-Tong says, "And then there's the more subtle side: Cucumber, fennel, and even delicate florals can all echo the complexity already sitting in the spirit." Cucumber works well in a classic gin and tonic, so it makes sense that serving the two side by side makes for an equally smooth pairing.
5. Nuts
Enjoying savory snacks with a cocktail is a quintessential experience, and nuts are a great option. There's plenty of variety, and you can choose from plain, salted, or seasoned styles. They're satiating and nutrient-dense, making them a fun match for a gin cocktail. Natasha Bahrami is a big fan of serving Negronis with nuts, which fits into her recommendation for serving gin with salty and fatty foods.
This particular pairing works so well because both Negronis and nuts boast plenty of flavor, meaning they're well balanced when paired together. As Craig Schoettler says, "A lot of pairing gin to a dish has to do with the components of the cocktail that enhance the food components. They should complement each other, not fight each other." Made with gin, sweet red vermouth, and Campari, the Negroni cocktail ties together bold, bitter, and sweet flavors, which mingle with the richness of most nuts. And while a Negroni can be a little bitter when served solo, paired with fatty nuts, the combination is just right.
6. Herbaceous dishes
Among its multitude of flavors, gin's herbaceous character always shines through. "Because it's so botanically driven, it naturally leans toward fresh, seasonal ingredients," Jennifer Kom-Tong says. She recommends choosing overlapping flavors rather than adding contrast, which helps make the pairing feel more natural. Greens, seasonal vegetables, and plenty of fresh herbs work well when selecting a pairing for a gin cocktail. Find creative ways to use dill and other herbs, or whip up a fresh chimichurri sauce to serve with grilled meat, fish, or vegetables.
Kom-Tong says, "herbs like rosemary, thyme, and basil bring out its [savory] edges, especially when they're freshly picked." Aside from featuring fresh herbs in dishes, Craig Schoettler recommends looking toward these ingredients when experimenting with drinks too. "It works extremely well as a backbone to build upon for cocktails, adding a rich herbaceous component that becomes food friendly," he says. Similarly, when selecting which bottle of gin to use in your cocktail, look for options that are described as more herbaceous.
7. Citrus-forward recipes
Gin cocktails commonly incorporate citrus ingredients, so it makes sense that pairing gin with recipes featuring plenty of citrus would yield a tasty result. As Jennifer Kom-Tong says, "We always recommend pairing like with like. If a gin has strong citrus notes, work that into the food." Indeed, if you don't know where to start when creating a gin and food pairing, Kom-Tong says, "Citrus is an obvious starting point."
Citrus can easily be incorporated into the base of salad dressings, seasoning for raw fish, or in a meat marinade. Whether you're using lemon, lime, grapefruit, or orange, they can all draw out the bright, fresh aromas found in many styles of gin. "Lighter, fresher dishes allow the aromatics in gin to stay present, rather than being weighed down," Kom-Tong says, noting that consistency between drink and food is key to a balanced pairing. For example, she recommends a French 75 (gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Champagne) or a Tom Collins (gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and club soda), which play up the citrusy notes in your dish.
8. Middle Eastern & Indian spices
Middle Eastern and Indian cuisine, which rely on multilayered profiles and a wide range of spices and seasonings, make an excellent pairing with gin, according to our experts. Natasha Bahrami loves serving a gin cocktail with seasoned lamb and foods like falafel. These dishes often contain spices that commonly appear in gin botanicals, such as coriander, cardamom, sumac, and saffron, among others.
"The range of botanicals from savory to citrus to floral just really lend themselves to pair beautifully with interesting cuisines," she says. Once again, building a connection between the food and the beverage is what makes it successful, or as Jennifer Kom-Tong describes, "where the drink and the dish are speaking the same language."
Craig Schoettler highlights a quail seekh kebab made with ginger and cardamom and served with mustard and mint chutney as working especially well with a fruity and herbaceous gin. The dish's complex aromas benefit from the freshness of the gin, acting as a palate cleanser for the richness of the dish. As for cocktails, nuanced flavors are welcome to match the vibrant cuisine. Bolder dishes can stand up to a Negroni, whereas subtler recipes are best served with unique twists on classic gin cocktails, such as herb-garnishes, saffron or rose infusions, and honey for sweetness.
9. Fruit
Considering gin's fresh, botanical profile, it makes sense that it works well with fruit. Jennifer Kom-Tong says "We also love working with soft fruits and orchard [flavors] — things like berries, apples, and stone fruit," and highlights that the pairing is especially successful when the fruit is in season. To match the two, Natasha Bahrami recommends pairing a cocktail made with your choice of gin and accompanying ingredients to the dish.
Consequently, if you're serving a dish featuring fruit, such as a stewed compote served with protein or a salad that incorporates fruit, then you'll want to reach for a fruit-forward gin or cocktails that include fruit. For example, add complementary fruit to a gin and tonic to play on the flavors in the dish. If you're serving a heartier dish with cooked fruit, there's more flexibility to serve a bolder cocktail, whereas fresh, seasonal fruit stands out better with simpler drinks.