9 Best Foods To Pair With Gin

Since gin contains so many unique botanicals, using them to guide your pairings is a great way to build continuity from the glass to your plate. Case in point: Natasha Bahrami, owner of The Gin Room, notes that pickles are a fun pairing with gin, specifically because many common pickling spices also make up the popular botanicals found in gin. For example, coriander seed, bay leaf, chili, clove, cinnamon, cardamom, allspice, black pepper, and more are all regularly found in both pickles and gin.

There's nothing wrong with snacking on a bowl of pickles with your gin drink, but for a more interesting option, master distiller Jennifer Kom-Tong recommends pairing gin with a charcuterie board that contains pickled components along with some fresh bread. At Copperpenny, the kitchen makes its own house gin pickles, but you don't have to opt for homemade pickles to enjoy the combination. There are plenty of different types of pickles with unique characteristics that pair well with gin.

Unless you're drinking straight gin, you'll want to serve your pickles with a cocktail. Follow executive director of beverage Craig Schoettler's advice: "Think of the cocktail as a sauce or an accoutrement to the dish. Both need to have equal weight and body to complement, not overpower the other." A classic gin and tonic or a martini would work well here, offering clean, crisp flavors that let the pickle's nuances shine.