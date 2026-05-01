Why UK Whisky Tariffs Are Being Lifted After A Royal Visit

In April 2025, the U.S. government placed a 10% trade tariff on most goods from the U.K. That included Scotch whisky. Exports saw a sharp drop, and the industry was hit hard. One year later, as April 2026 came to an end, the whisky tariffs were lifted following a state visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

President Donald Trump announced an end to the tariffs after the royal visit, saying it would benefit both Scotland and Kentucky. The reason, apart from being a friendly diplomatic gesture, is also a business one. Scotland imports hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oak barrels from Kentucky to age its whisky. The United States consumes more Scotch than any other country, so removing the tariffs benefits both sides. Though Scotch and bourbon are different, the industries rely on each other.

After the tariffs were originally put in place, exports to the U.S. dropped by 15%. By the numbers, that means the U.K. shipped 9.2% fewer bottles to the U.S. in 2025, according to The Drinks Business. The total number of bottles shipped was around 120 million, meaning around 12 million fewer than in 2024. Tens of millions of dollars were lost overall. Now that the tariffs have been removed, British makers can potentially return to pre-tariff levels.

This will also be a relief for barrel makers in Kentucky who import oak from France and Japan. Oak barrels are best for aging bourbon. Tariffs raised prices, forced layoffs, and reduced sales across the state for many manufacturers, some by as much as 50%.