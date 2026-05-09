The Absolute Best Kettle-Cooked Chips Come From A Popular Brand

The best beach snack is undeniably kettle chips. There is something that hits different when your hair and skin are coated in a layer of salty sheen, and your hands are covered in an equally salty chip grease. These chips are extra crunchy, making them more satisfying, and they come in all different flavors, making them a must for any savory snack lover's pantry.

However, not all kettle chip companies do this snacking icon justice. When one of our tasters sampled an array of kettle chip brands, they found that one stood far above the rest — and as New Englanders, we aren't surprised it did. Cape Cod's original chips with sea salt beat out every other chip brand, thanks to their divine crunch, perfect level of salty flavor, and how easy they were for our taster to snack on. While some of the other chips that they sampled were either too salty or not crunchy enough, Cape Cod has hit all of the necessary potato chip benchmarks.