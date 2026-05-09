The Absolute Best Kettle-Cooked Chips Come From A Popular Brand
The best beach snack is undeniably kettle chips. There is something that hits different when your hair and skin are coated in a layer of salty sheen, and your hands are covered in an equally salty chip grease. These chips are extra crunchy, making them more satisfying, and they come in all different flavors, making them a must for any savory snack lover's pantry.
However, not all kettle chip companies do this snacking icon justice. When one of our tasters sampled an array of kettle chip brands, they found that one stood far above the rest — and as New Englanders, we aren't surprised it did. Cape Cod's original chips with sea salt beat out every other chip brand, thanks to their divine crunch, perfect level of salty flavor, and how easy they were for our taster to snack on. While some of the other chips that they sampled were either too salty or not crunchy enough, Cape Cod has hit all of the necessary potato chip benchmarks.
The quintessential kettle chip brand
Although our taster didn't necessarily consider the number of potato chip flavors that this brand carries, it's worth noting that Cape Cod does have quite a few. When I personally sampled its lineup and ranked the brand's flavors, I found that the Original Sea Salt variety, which our taster used as the comparison to other brands, was one of the more disappointing options of the bunch ... which says a lot about the quality of its chips. I actually preferred the Low-Fat Original variety, which was extra crunchy, as well as the ones coated in a piquant sea salt and cracked pepper coating, which I ranked as the best flavor the brand sells.
Although you might assume my bias as a New Englander and kettle chip aficionado would skew this decision, the positive press about Cape Cod's chip offerings in general says otherwise. Reviewers have repeatedly commented about the number of folded chips in each bag as well as their light flavor. "They're kettle chips, thicker and [with] more wrinkles. They're excellent chips, S-Tier IMO," said one Reddit user.