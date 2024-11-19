The Best Cape Cod Potato Chips Have A Simple Yet Truly Satisfying Seasoning

If there's one brand that's perfected the art of kettle chips, it's Cape Cod. The New England-based company has been making the snack for years, producing quality chips with fans ranging far beyond the beachy Massachusetts region. The brand has multiple tasty options in its catalog, but the sea salt and cracked pepper flavor is Cape Cod's shining star.

Salt and black pepper are an ancient duo, their presence required in most savory recipes. Experiencing them in food is so commonplace that it's hardly noteworthy when you encounter the two in chips. Yet biting into Cape Cod's sea salt and cracked pepper chips is like tasting the duo for the first time. The sea salt comes in fine grains; though you can't see them, their fresh, savory flavor is ever-present. What's more perceptible, however, is the black pepper. Flecks of the spice dot the chips, with the first bite releasing a pungent kick. The initial flavor is soon followed by a gentle heat that lingers on the tongue.

Taste aside, the chips have a great mouthfeel as well. They have the classic disuniformity of kettle chips, as well as the slightly jagged edges. Still, they aren't abrasive at all, so they won't leave tiny cuts along your mouth. We ranked the sea salt and cracked pepper chips as Cape Cod's best flavor, but we're not the only ones who love them. They have a 4.6 star rating on Amazon, with customers raving abut the chips' crisp texture and refined taste.

