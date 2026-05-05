The Aldi Canned Olives So Bad They Should Be Removed From Stores

It's no secret that here at Tasting Table, we're always obsessing about how to help you shop so that you get the best value for your money. We're happy to highlight grocery store hits, but it's just as important to acknowledge the misses. We recently put together a list of 5 canned items to buy at Aldi and 2 to skip, based on customer reviews, to help you navigate the canned goods aisle at Aldi. Unfortunately, the Tuscan Garden Large Ripe Pitted Olives were one of the two items that should never see the inside of your shopping cart.

To say that the customers are disappointed with these olives would be putting it mildly. "They are revolting," commented somebody on Reddit, with another person echoing, "Yes! That's one of the few things I go elsewhere to buy." One of the most common complaints is the metallic taste of the olives, which could be due to an ingredient called ferrous gluconate — a form of iron that's commonly added to black olives to make their color more intense and uniform. Inevitably, this addition impacts the flavor, as iron supplements often taste metallic.

Another gripe Aldi customers have with these olives is their texture. People have referred to them as rubbery and mushy, lacking a certain firmness that most expect from a good olive. However, not all is lost in the olive department at Aldi — customers seriously adore these Specially Selected jarred olives.