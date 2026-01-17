Aldi Customers Seriously Adore These Jarred Olives

If you're a fan of putting together charcuterie boards when you have company over — or just for yourself — and you're looking to spice things up, then Aldi could come through for you in a big way, literally. Aldi's Specially Selected olives come in a few varieties, but the jalapeño stuffed olives really bring this tried and true, briny treat to the next level. If you like a bit of heat and you're already an olive fan, you owe it to yourself to give these ones a try.

When Tasting Table covered the pantry staples you should always get at Aldi, these olives were on the list. They pair incredibly well with anything on a charcuterie board and by adding a whole new dynamic that traditional olives don't have. As Samantha Maxwell wrote, "You'll get that same peppery flavor you experience with the pimento, but with a bit more heat and a touch of that green, vegetal flavor that jalapeños are known for."

You can get olives stuffed with almost anything, not just the pimento that most of us are familiar with. From blue cheese to preserved lemons — an ingredient that would really shake up your next dirty martini — there are many different flavors and textures that set one jarred olive variety apart from another, but these jalapeño stuffed ones stand out. At $3.19 per 7-ounce jar, depending on the location, Tasting Table is far from alone in that opinion, too.