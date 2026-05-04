This Donut Shop Has Been Serving NYC Since The 1950s, And Regulars Still Line Up

Tourists and locals alike love New York City for its hustle-and-bustle culture, the feeling of limitless possibilities, and, perhaps most importantly, the food. No matter which block you're turning up in the Big Apple, you're almost guaranteed to find a food cart, bodega, or restaurant serving some out-of-the-box creation that you'll dream about for the rest of your life. Thanks to its rich history, NYC can offer well-established foodie delights that other cities just can't compete with, like Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop, which has been a staple of the Brooklyn community for over 70 years.

Regulars know that there's no donut in Brooklyn like a Peter Pan donut. This simple fact has kept them lining up down the block year after year, and easily landed Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop a spot on our list of the best donut shops in each state. The menu is full of handmade donuts, such as classic glazed, jelly-filled, and strawberry frosted sprinkles, as well as more elaborate creations like sour cream cake, cream crumb red velvet, and even the seasonal pumpkin flavor (which might just rival this pumpkin pie-filled donut recipe). The shop also serves other pastries such as eclairs, French crullers, black-and-white cookies, and muffins, priding itself on using original recipes with only slight modern tweaks.