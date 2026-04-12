This Donut Shop's Glazing Window Is Hard To Walk Away From

We might already know where to find the best donuts in the U.S., but Bernie Beigne might just take the cake (or should we say "donut") for Canada. Opened in 2021 by father and son John and Dean Giannarakis, along with their friend George Giannopoulos, this small shop has steadily grown into a household name. Community has always been important to Bernie Beigne's owners, hence why they opened the shop with affordable pastry prices and a name that pays homage to their home.

When it comes to Bernie Beigne's menu, there's always the classic glazed donuts hanging in the window, or there's a sprawling selection of unique options, too. Think Willy Wonka meets Peeta Mellark. Froot Loop coated donuts, peanut butter and jelly donuts, Boston cream or chocolate-covered donuts, donuts covered with Kit Kats, Oreos, M&M's, maple bacon, rainbow sprinkles, and much more are available. The shop puts out specially themed donuts for the holidays, such as the collection for Easter, which included a donut topped with a macaroon and a donut decorated with chocolate eggs. At one point, there was even a donut stuffed with an entire Twix bar, coated in chocolate, and decorated with whipped cream and more Twix pieces.

If a visit to Montreal isn't in the cards anytime soon, you can always make glazed donuts at home. But Bernie Beigne's glazing window is just something you have to see to believe.