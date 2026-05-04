Adding A Door To Your Kitchen Isn't Such A Bad Idea. Here's Why

When you think about your dream kitchen, you may imagine a wide open space full of natural light, shiny appliances, and a clear view of the living space. Open layouts have been a major trend in kitchen design for years, and rightfully so. They give homes a seamless look, and they create an inclusive environment that's absolutely perfect for entertaining. It's for these reasons that adding a door to your kitchen may have never crossed your mind, but Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director of Kerrie Kelly Studio, shared with us why a closed kitchen isn't such a bad idea after all.

You may have never considered this, but adding a door can create more flexibility in your kitchen, according to Kelly. "There's a renewed interest in reintroducing separation in a more thoughtful, architectural way," she says. Going completely open-concept can be problematic during times when you want to keep the kitchen separate. For instance, you may want to keep that pile of dirty dishes far away from your guests, but with an open kitchen, it's not really possible and will inevitably cause more stress. With the presence of the door, the kitchen can "shift between being fully integrated and more contained when needed," Kelly explains.

In addition to the flexibility a door provides, it can also be a design choice that can elevate a space visually. "A door, especially one that is beautifully detailed or integrated into cabinetry, can elevate the kitchen into a more curated, intentional environment," Kelly says. If you choose the right one, doors can be both practical and beautiful. What's not to like?