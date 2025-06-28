How Design Trends Are Preventing You From Crafting Your Dream Kitchen Aesthetic
It's easy to get swept up in design trends, especially when your social media feed is filled with the same kitchen aesthetic (like this curtain hack for concealing dishwashers). While it might be tempting to go with the current flow, design experts suggest pausing before you commit. Instead, focus on creating a kitchen that truly reflects your taste and lifestyle. The aim is to create a space that feels like home, not just a trend. "I've found overly curated kitchens to be highly impractical for everyday living," says Isfira Jensen, CEO & principal designer at Jensen & Co interiors. Although Jensen acknowledges that the kitchens showcased on social media are often stunning, the New York–based designer points out that maintaining them takes a lot of effort behind the scenes."These kitchens end up sacrificing function for beauty while not supporting real cooking, entertaining or storage needs," she says.
Although some trends might have a space in your home, these need to stand the test of time and serve you for years to come. Otherwise, you'll find yourself remodeling your kitchen way too often, which is expensive and time-consuming. Jensen's motto is: "boring now, equals timeless later." But if you're set on incorporating trends, be thoughtful about the ones you choose. You don't want to be uninstalling an entire kitchen island a few years down the line when it no longer sparks joy. A trendy vase? That's something you can easily swap out.
The trends that won't always work for you
There's nothing wrong with following trends, but if you're after a timeless kitchen, there are some trends it's best to avoid. The sleek look of ultra-minimalism might have you captivated, but if that's not realistic for your current lifestyle, it's best to avoid that design philosophy. Kitchen expert Meir Lavi, project manager at 123 Remodeling, says ultra-minimalism doesn't work for everyone. "Most people need more storage than that style [ultra-minimalism] allows for," he says. "Real kitchens need to function." Another trend that people often regret, according to Lavi, is "white-on-white" styling, as this looks great in photos, but is difficult to keep clean. "Every smudge and fingerprint shows up," Lavi says. "Without a bit of contrast or texture, the space can end up feeling too clinical."
He also notes that trends like handleless cabinetry or oversized kitchen islands might look great in photos, but when you consider everyday use these might not be right for your home. "Same goes for open shelving," Lavi says. "It works well in styled photos, but not so much when you're dealing with everyday clutter and dust." So, how do you create your dream kitchen? Establish your needs first, and then be realistic about how you use your space. "Think about how you cook, how often you clean, and how much storage you really need," Lavi says. "Then add in trend-forward details like lighting or bar stools once the layout makes sense."