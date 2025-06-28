How Design Trends Are Preventing You From Crafting Your Dream Kitchen Aesthetic

It's easy to get swept up in design trends, especially when your social media feed is filled with the same kitchen aesthetic (like this curtain hack for concealing dishwashers). While it might be tempting to go with the current flow, design experts suggest pausing before you commit. Instead, focus on creating a kitchen that truly reflects your taste and lifestyle. The aim is to create a space that feels like home, not just a trend. "I've found overly curated kitchens to be highly impractical for everyday living," says Isfira Jensen, CEO & principal designer at Jensen & Co interiors. Although Jensen acknowledges that the kitchens showcased on social media are often stunning, the New York–based designer points out that maintaining them takes a lot of effort behind the scenes."These kitchens end up sacrificing function for beauty while not supporting real cooking, entertaining or storage needs," she says.

Although some trends might have a space in your home, these need to stand the test of time and serve you for years to come. Otherwise, you'll find yourself remodeling your kitchen way too often, which is expensive and time-consuming. Jensen's motto is: "boring now, equals timeless later." But if you're set on incorporating trends, be thoughtful about the ones you choose. You don't want to be uninstalling an entire kitchen island a few years down the line when it no longer sparks joy. A trendy vase? That's something you can easily swap out.