Crack Open A Can Of Beer For Moist And Decadent Salmon You Won't Forget
When foodies think "fish and beer," chances are they think of beer-battering. But, battering is just one way to reap the benefits of fish and beer, which are a more complementary pairing than epicures may think. On the palate, beer imparts a subtly bitter, malty flavor that enhances seafood with deep character. Meanwhile, the alcohol's enzymes break down fish's tougher protein bonds for instant tenderization and a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Today, we're shining the culinary-technique spotlight on beer-braising. Your salmon game is about to get a major upgrade.
Salmon's rich, buttery flavor and mild oceanic funk make it an ideal candidate for a malty flavor boost. Plus, a beer braise functionally locks in moisture while cutting through the oily richness of the fish. Salmon is naturally oily due to its lusciously high fat content. To do it, simply cook your raw salmon fillet directly in the brew.
This technique can be used whether you're oven-roasting, pan-frying, or grilling your salmon. Simply construct a small tray out of aluminum foil, deep enough to act as a shallow bowl. This container can withstand the heat, placed directly on the oven rack, pan, or grill slats to hold the beer snugly around the individual salmon fillets as they cook. Place the raw salmon into the foil pouch, then pour the beer on top until it covers the fillet's surface area without submerging it. This flavorful cooking liquid creates a kind of braise-like "wet heat," yielding fish that's packed with both moisture and tenderizing flavor.
Beer-braising salmon locks in moisture, cuts through oil, and enhances that rich, buttery flavor even more
This beer tip can be used on our lemon-garlic baked salmon recipe. Simply bake the spice-rubbed salmon and lemon slices inside a beer-filled foil pouch instead of on a flat baking sheet. Once your fillets have reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, they're ready to serve. Pro tip: To help prevent sticking, brush those foil trays with a layer of olive oil.
Not all beers are created equal, and the flavor of your brew should match the existing profile of the salmon. The absolute best beer pairing for smoked salmon is a crisp, slightly hoppy, light-bodied German or Czech pilsner, so foodies can trust a pilsner beer for a failsafe braise. Or, to spike your salmon with some distinctive citrus fruit tones, try cooking your fillet in an IPA beer. If you go this route, just be sure to opt for an IPA with a low IBU to avoid an overly bitter flavor.
To complete the meal, pair your beer-infused salmon with an equally dimensional side dish, such as these sweet-spicy roasted carrots, or this spring harvest farro salad with asparagus, feta, and mint. To drink, try serving this salmon with the same beer you used to braise it. Not into beer with dinner? The other best boozy drinks to pair with salmon are a chilled glass of zesty albariño or buttery chardonnay, the latter of which further showcases the butteriness of the fish.