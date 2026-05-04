Crack Open A Can Of Beer For Moist And Decadent Salmon You Won't Forget

When foodies think "fish and beer," chances are they think of beer-battering. But, battering is just one way to reap the benefits of fish and beer, which are a more complementary pairing than epicures may think. On the palate, beer imparts a subtly bitter, malty flavor that enhances seafood with deep character. Meanwhile, the alcohol's enzymes break down fish's tougher protein bonds for instant tenderization and a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Today, we're shining the culinary-technique spotlight on beer-braising. Your salmon game is about to get a major upgrade.

Salmon's rich, buttery flavor and mild oceanic funk make it an ideal candidate for a malty flavor boost. Plus, a beer braise functionally locks in moisture while cutting through the oily richness of the fish. Salmon is naturally oily due to its lusciously high fat content. To do it, simply cook your raw salmon fillet directly in the brew.

This technique can be used whether you're oven-roasting, pan-frying, or grilling your salmon. Simply construct a small tray out of aluminum foil, deep enough to act as a shallow bowl. This container can withstand the heat, placed directly on the oven rack, pan, or grill slats to hold the beer snugly around the individual salmon fillets as they cook. Place the raw salmon into the foil pouch, then pour the beer on top until it covers the fillet's surface area without submerging it. This flavorful cooking liquid creates a kind of braise-like "wet heat," yielding fish that's packed with both moisture and tenderizing flavor.