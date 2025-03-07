The Absolute Best Beer Pairing For Smoked Salmon

With its rich flavor and tender mouthfeel, smoked salmon is a delicious accompaniment to numerous dishes. It adds depth to salads, elevates bagels, improves sandwiches, and more. While smoked salmon works as an enhancer for foods, the right beer can make it the star ingredient.

On its own, salmon has a sweet, buttery taste that dominates whatever dish it's in. When you add in the smoking process, the fish takes on even more depth. It's this richness that Chris Cusack, cicerone and owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, believes complements a light, airy beer. "The best type of beer to pair with smoked salmon is a Czech or German pilsner," he says. "Light in body with a crisp bite, pilsners pair perfectly with the smoky, fatty flavors in smoked salmon." Generally, pilsners are quite carbonated, and the fizziness of the brew does well to balance the oiliness of salmon. Each sip acts as a palate cleanser that allows you to eat the smoked salmon without the richness becoming all-consuming.

German pilsners have a subtle malted sweetness to them, which helps to bolster the salmon's honeyed taste. Its sweetness is quickly followed by a crisp, hoppy bitterness, one that's rife with notes of citrus and herbs. Czech pilsners, on the other hand, exhibit a richer malt flavor, imbuing it with the flavor of bread and biscuits that enhances the salmon's depth. The beer's bitterness is minimal, and its floral, spicy hops complement the smokiness of salmon.