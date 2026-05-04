Gordon Ramsay's TV Persona Doesn't Match His Off-Camera Style, According To A Former Employee

Gordon Ramsay always required excellence and expected hard work, but was quick to offer praise or brief feedback on recipes or video approvals. When I think of my communications with Ramsay, what comes to mind is how energetic he always was, as if he'd had one cup of coffee too many, or there were too many ideas in his head floating all around at once that he needed to express. But I was very glad that I never got a glimpse of the on-camera version of the famous British chef.

It makes sense when you think about it, as watching a chef speak kindly and calmly to his cooks (sadly) doesn't make for dramatic or enticing television, so it's no wonder Ramsay leaned into aggressive behaviors to carve out a television career. Despite all the shouting and creative insults, there are glimpses of the real Gordon on set and on camera sometimes, like these 10 times Gordon Ramsay was actually nice to contestants on "Hell's Kitchen".

Others who have worked with Ramsay seem to share the same experience that I had. According to a BBC article, a site manager named Terry Mellor, who's helped with the opening of five of Ramsay's restaurants over the years, was featured in a Netflix series "Being Gordon Ramsay." In the show, Mellor referred to the chef as "a really, really nice bloke," and mentioned that Ramsay always made an effort to stop and chat with those working for him when he stopped by the build sites.