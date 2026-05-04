Gordon Ramsay's TV Persona Doesn't Match His Off-Camera Style, According To A Former Employee
British chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has built a career based off his loud outbursts and out-of-pocket insults, as well as his cooking skills. Always an enticing character to watch on any of his various shows, the chef is famous for striking fear into the hearts of line cooks and cooking show contestants alike. While that on-screen behavior may have launched him into fame, thankfully, there's more to Gordon Ramsay than what you see on TV, as most of that harsh, exaggerated personality is really played up for the cameras.
I worked for Gordon Ramsay for about a year in 2020, and he was nothing like his on-camera persona. I helped open his culinary studio in Los Angeles as a culinary producer for social media recipes and digital content, as well as worked on one of his cookbooks and on some National Geographic content. I remember sitting nervously in my car before my interview with the chef, psyching myself up for this massive moment, and hoping he didn't treat me like a line cook who'd screwed up on one of his many television shows. Thankfully, my fears were assuaged when I shook his hand, as he was warm, friendly, and welcoming. All of my interactions with Ramsay were pleasant, and often peppered with jokes or smart comments, but nothing scary, angry, or otherwise upsetting.
Kind, professional, and energetic
Gordon Ramsay always required excellence and expected hard work, but was quick to offer praise or brief feedback on recipes or video approvals. When I think of my communications with Ramsay, what comes to mind is how energetic he always was, as if he'd had one cup of coffee too many, or there were too many ideas in his head floating all around at once that he needed to express. But I was very glad that I never got a glimpse of the on-camera version of the famous British chef.
It makes sense when you think about it, as watching a chef speak kindly and calmly to his cooks (sadly) doesn't make for dramatic or enticing television, so it's no wonder Ramsay leaned into aggressive behaviors to carve out a television career. Despite all the shouting and creative insults, there are glimpses of the real Gordon on set and on camera sometimes, like these 10 times Gordon Ramsay was actually nice to contestants on "Hell's Kitchen".
Others who have worked with Ramsay seem to share the same experience that I had. According to a BBC article, a site manager named Terry Mellor, who's helped with the opening of five of Ramsay's restaurants over the years, was featured in a Netflix series "Being Gordon Ramsay." In the show, Mellor referred to the chef as "a really, really nice bloke," and mentioned that Ramsay always made an effort to stop and chat with those working for him when he stopped by the build sites.