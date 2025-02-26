What's It's Really Like To Work For Gordon Ramsay: A Chef Tells All - Exclusive

Gordon Ramsay is known for a lot of things. He's a TV personality, a savvy businessman, and a very skilled chef. What he's not, though, is an island. Even with all of his many talents, it takes the support of thousands of motivated people to help craft and maintain an iconic persona and sprawling business. The folks who work for Ramsay, whether as members of his television crew, business management, or restaurant staff, have lives just as rich and important as a celebrity chef. Often, they have interesting stories about what it's like to work for one, too.

Recently, Gordon Ramsay Burger, the sandwich brand of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, opened a location at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The sprawling restaurant is brand new, but for some members of the staff, it's the next stop on a long journey working for Ramsay. One such person is chef Erin Fouhey, who is now the culinary director of Harrah's, LINQ, and the Flamingo. Previously, Fouhey was the executive chef at Paris Las Vegas.

With years spent as a chef working for Ramsay, Fouhey has an intimate notion of what it's like to be one of many people who make these restaurants what they are. She sat down with Tasting Table to provide some insight into the standards, expectations, and outcomes of working for chef Ramsay.