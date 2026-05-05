Half The Bread, 2X The Flavor. This Cheesesteak Trick Is The Only One You Ever Need
It may sometimes seem that the only time people aren't arguing about cheesesteaks is when their mouths are otherwise occupied by eating the sandwiches in question. Particularly in Philadelphia, where no amount of brotherly love will prevent a robust exchange of opinions on the matter, there is virtually no aspect of the cheesesteak that is not subject to vexatious debate — what is the best cheese for a cheesesteak, how best to prepare your meat, what condiments it should be dressed with, and so on. However, the question of what goes into a cheesesteak becomes moot if there is insufficient room in the sandwich for all these wonderful ingredients to be appreciated to the fullest. That's why, when rustling up your next Philly cheesesteak, you should scoop out some of the bread from the roll's interior, leaving more room for the gooey, meaty goodness that makes a cheesesteak what it is.
Don't get us wrong — we at Tasting Table love bread of all kinds, but when the bread overwhelms what's inside of it, the resultant sandwich can be disappointing. So, after having even sliced open your bread roll, carefully tear out a substantial portion of the soft bread while leaving the overall roll intact, creating a hollow on either side. This means you can pack your cheesesteak to the brim with meat, cheese, and sauce (or even bell peppers — we won't judge, though Philadelphians might) without producing a Dagwood-sized sandwich too big to actually get your mouth around, which would also risk the fillings tragically falling out the sides. Additionally, this method has the advantage of rendering your cheesesteak more low-carb.
Consider the structural integrity of your bread roll
If using this trick, remember that the purpose of a bread roll in a cheesesteak is not merely decorative — it must act as a reliable conveyance for what lies within. No matter what you've filled it with, a cheesesteak is no use to anyone if it disintegrates the moment you pick it up, so think carefully about the structural integrity of your sandwich, particularly as the other ingredients will be moist, dense, and heavy.
How much bread you can safely remove from within the roll will depend on what kind of roll you are using. If you're using particularly soft rolls, such as hot dog buns, err on the side of caution. You will be safer opting for a more robust choice like a hoagie roll. As with a Chicago-style Italian beef, the bread of this kind of hoagie will soak up the juices of the steak and onions, which only enhances the sandwich's flavor further.
Should you be concerned about wasting all that torn-out bread, never fear — leave it to dry out, and you can easily make it into homemade breadcrumbs. If you're not in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak (though that seems hard to imagine), this simple but versatile technique can also be utilized for other hearty, juicy sandwiches like meatball subs or chili dogs, and is in fact a required part of the recipe for the famous peanut butter, jelly, and bacon epic beloved by Elvis Presley known as the Fool's Gold Loaf.