Half The Bread, 2X The Flavor. This Cheesesteak Trick Is The Only One You Ever Need

It may sometimes seem that the only time people aren't arguing about cheesesteaks is when their mouths are otherwise occupied by eating the sandwiches in question. Particularly in Philadelphia, where no amount of brotherly love will prevent a robust exchange of opinions on the matter, there is virtually no aspect of the cheesesteak that is not subject to vexatious debate — what is the best cheese for a cheesesteak, how best to prepare your meat, what condiments it should be dressed with, and so on. However, the question of what goes into a cheesesteak becomes moot if there is insufficient room in the sandwich for all these wonderful ingredients to be appreciated to the fullest. That's why, when rustling up your next Philly cheesesteak, you should scoop out some of the bread from the roll's interior, leaving more room for the gooey, meaty goodness that makes a cheesesteak what it is.

Don't get us wrong — we at Tasting Table love bread of all kinds, but when the bread overwhelms what's inside of it, the resultant sandwich can be disappointing. So, after having even sliced open your bread roll, carefully tear out a substantial portion of the soft bread while leaving the overall roll intact, creating a hollow on either side. This means you can pack your cheesesteak to the brim with meat, cheese, and sauce (or even bell peppers — we won't judge, though Philadelphians might) without producing a Dagwood-sized sandwich too big to actually get your mouth around, which would also risk the fillings tragically falling out the sides. Additionally, this method has the advantage of rendering your cheesesteak more low-carb.