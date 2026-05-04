What To Do If You Find Tomato Hornworms In Your Garden

Every home gardener has to deal with pests at some point. If you're lucky, they're only a mild nuisance and won't have a big effect on your garden. But if you're growing vegetables like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants, you may find yourself overwhelmed by tomato hornworms. These large green caterpillars can devastate a crop of tomatoes. If you don't want to use pesticides to control them, you do have other options.

Tomato hornworms can destroy a tomato plant basically overnight. Tasting Table has covered some ways to get rid of hornworms before, and the simplest option is to remove them by hand. Not everyone wants to touch such large caterpillars, but they're harmless to humans, and it's a surefire way to remove them. Once removed, you can drop them into soapy water.

The main issue with manual removal is that hornworms are hard to spot because of how well they blend in, especially when they are still small. Often, it is easier to spot their droppings, also called frass, which are clusters of little black spots. You can spray your plants with water and wait for the caterpillars to wiggle as they try to get away. A black light used in the dark will illuminate hornworms and is usually the best way to spot them.

Companion crops like basil and borage will deter hornworms. You can also plant flowering tobacco or dill as trap crops. Rather than repel hornworms, these will attract them more strongly than tomatoes. Plant trap crops eight to 12 feet away from your main crop to be effective.