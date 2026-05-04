Make Breakfast Casserole Taste Like A $20 Brunch Dish With This One Ingredient

Breakfast lovers, rejoice: You don't have to venture to a fancy brunch spot to get a delicious morning meal. Turns out, you can do a lot with a carton of eggs, breakfast sausage, potatoes, and a few other flavorful, savory ingredients right at home by combining them into an all-powerful breakfast casserole. The dish combines all the mouth-watering elements of brunch with the ease of one baking dish and only one simple cook time. Our favorite way to elevate it to restaurant-quality is by adding a layer of fluffy croissants to the bottom.

Instead of relying on just eggs and potatoes, our croissant breakfast casserole recipe calls for lining the bottom of the casserole dish with pieces of buttery, flaky croissant. It serves as the perfect foundation for the dish, soaking up the casserole's egg and milk goodness, and creates a crispy crunch at the end of each bite. You'll feel as though you've ordered a fancy $20 quiche from a French bakery, but with popular grocery chain croissants instead.

Beyond croissants, our recipe calls for gooey cheese, crispy pancetta, six eggs, and a combination of herbs and spices. But there are plenty of other ways to customize the dish. Adding soft cottage cheese or ricotta, crumbled cornflakes on top, or soy sauce instead of salt, for example, are just a few chef hacks to make egg casseroles much tastier.