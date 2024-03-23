12 Hacks That Will Make Egg Casseroles So Much Tastier, According To A Trained Chef

Egg casserole is one of those dishes that can provoke moans of monotony or elated cheers depending on its execution. If done correctly, an egg casserole can be fluffy, light, filling, flavorful, and have quite a range. It should be your new go-to recipe for Sunday brunch because it's quick to make and can feed a crowd. But before you throw up your question marks about this seemingly dated dish, hear us out and apply some hacks that will make egg casseroles so much tastier than your great aunt's rubbery everything-but-the-kitchen sink recipe.

As a chef and recipe designer with a concentrated interest in vegetarian cooking, I like to focus on three important factors when creating a culinary experience: flavor, texture, and presentation. The flavor is a given but is often overlooked in the casserole department as recipes that tend to ingredient dump can lack spices. Next is texture, which is typically the downfall of most egg casseroles. Even a little extra effort to make that fluffy texture shine can go a long way. Lastly, don't just whip everything together and throw it in the oven and call it a day. Layer with care and garnish to draw the eye. With these elements in mind, here are my favorite hacks to use when upgrading a tasty egg casserole.