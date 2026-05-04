Bobby Flay's Cooking Career Started With Prime Rib — And He's Made It The Same Way For 30 Years

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Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is famous for countless cooking shows and award-winning restaurants. But even he had to get his humble start in culinary school and restaurant kitchens. According to Flay, prime rib was one of the first dishes he made. In a Food Network segment, chef Flay prepares prime rib for fellow celebrity chef friends for Christmas dinner, stating, "This is one of the first things I ever made when I started cooking in a professional kitchen and I'm going to do it exactly the way I did it ... thirty years ago."

His technique is simple and effective. He starts by making slits along the top of the roast with a pairing knife, nestling whole cloves of garlic in the slits. Then, he covers the roast in a thick layer of salt and pepper which will act as a crust to seal in all the moisture and keep the tasty juices from escaping during the long cooking process. To create that hard outer crust, Flay roasts the prime rib at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, then turns the oven down to 350 degrees and cooks the roast for another 3 hours. He removes the prime rib from the oven when it's medium rare. However, Flay stresses the importance of resting the prime rib because it will continue to cook to the ideal doneness. It's also important to rest the prime rib so all those delicious juices that render down from the salt-encrusted fat cap can redistribute.