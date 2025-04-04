The Fragrant Au Jus Bobby Flay Serves Alongside His Prime Rib For Maximum Flavor
Prime rib is an expensive cut of meat that is decadent, unctuous, and mouth-watering. Because of these big taste qualities, it doesn't need a lot of heavy culinary accessorizing. Less is more. A little au jus is all it needs after you roast it to perfection. But just because you don't need to break out the show-stopping, thick sauces doesn't mean you can't amp up the flavor of your au jus, and, per Food Network, Bobby Flay does it with one simple, herby ingredient: thyme.
A rich au jus, which simply means "with juice," is just that. It isn't thickened like a gravy, instead, a little stock is added to all those yummy bits at the bottom of the pan. It is then scraped and cooked down until reduced until the taste becomes light and savory. Adding thyme will allow your tongue to experience earthy and woodsy notes while offering a subtle contrast to prime rib's rich taste. You might even detect a little citrus which brightens the flavor, as well as sweet and peppery notes that contribute to the satisfaction of each bite. Thyme also offers a shot of umami which will make your au jus stand out above all the other versions of this sauce.
Thyme adds the perfect herbal touch to au jus
When Bobby Flay makes his au jus with thyme, he adds wine to the pan drippings and reduces before adding stock. The thyme and a simple seasoning of salt and pepper are whisked into the au jus right at the last minute. This will make the taste of the herb more prominent, allowing your palate to really enjoy all of its full-bodied layers within the sauce and elevating each rich bite of the prime rib. We know what you are thinking, "What about horseradish?"
Prime rib and horseradish are a common pairing because horseradish, blended in a creamy sauce, adds just the right amount of heat to shake this dish up and stand up to its big taste. However, prime rib and au jus also pair well, and it's an easy alternative that complements traditional roasted prime rib just as nicely as instant pot prime rib. So how should you serve this herby thyme au jus? Flay drizzles this savory liquid over his sliced prime rib, but you could also use small, individual bowls, allowing eaters to dip their bites of meat into the sauce as they nibble away.