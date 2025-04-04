The Fragrant Au Jus Bobby Flay Serves Alongside His Prime Rib For Maximum Flavor

Prime rib is an expensive cut of meat that is decadent, unctuous, and mouth-watering. Because of these big taste qualities, it doesn't need a lot of heavy culinary accessorizing. Less is more. A little au jus is all it needs after you roast it to perfection. But just because you don't need to break out the show-stopping, thick sauces doesn't mean you can't amp up the flavor of your au jus, and, per Food Network, Bobby Flay does it with one simple, herby ingredient: thyme.

A rich au jus, which simply means "with juice," is just that. It isn't thickened like a gravy, instead, a little stock is added to all those yummy bits at the bottom of the pan. It is then scraped and cooked down until reduced until the taste becomes light and savory. Adding thyme will allow your tongue to experience earthy and woodsy notes while offering a subtle contrast to prime rib's rich taste. You might even detect a little citrus which brightens the flavor, as well as sweet and peppery notes that contribute to the satisfaction of each bite. Thyme also offers a shot of umami which will make your au jus stand out above all the other versions of this sauce.