These Popular Donuts Have Longtime Fans Doing A Double-Take At The Box

There are several options for packaged pastries at the supermarket, but when you hear "Entenmann's," you're probably picturing that box of chocolate donuts or crumb donuts right away. Maybe you fought with your family about whether the donuts were best served chilled or warmed, but there was probably one thing you could agree on: If those donuts were on BOGO, you were taking some home. As nostalgic as the brand is, customers have expressed frustration at the state of Entenmann's donuts, claiming that the product just doesn't taste the same as it did back in the day.

"I broke down and bought Entenmann's donuts," explained one customer on Facebook, continuing that the donuts "tasted like crap," and "like plastic," finishing out that the flavor was "nothing like we remember." The donuts didn't even rank highly on our list of 12 store-bought donut brands, which is saying something. Another unhappy customer from Reddit said that "whatever happened at Entenmann's ruined it," while someone further down the Reddit chain said that they "felt so sad when the taste started to change." Once upon a time, customers didn't mind the powdered chins and chocolate fingers associated with eating Entenmann's donuts, but nowadays, customers seem to walk away saying things like, "I bought my last box two weeks ago...NEVER again," in Facebook forums.