The Best Store-Bought Jalapeño Poppers Add A Flavorful Dipping Sauce In The Box
Jalapeño poppers are the perfect appetizer when you want a little kick of heat, tempered by creamy dairy, all encased in a blanket of fried batter. You can always make a batch from scratch, but there are plenty of convenient, store-bought options to help streamline your snacking. In Tasting Table's ranking of store-bought jalapeño poppers, TGI Fridays Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers were the clear winner.
TGI Fridays is a popular restaurant chain that started in the mid-1960s, and has since dwindled from hundreds of eateries to less than 80 locations. Despite the lack of physical restaurants, TGI Fridays' frozen appetizers still proudly line the shelves of grocery store freezers. Per Tasting Table's assessment, these store-bought jalapeño poppers boast a breading that's perfectly crisp and the ideal ratio between hot peppers and satisfyingly gooey cream cheese, which are both accented by a packet of "swicy" (that's sweet and spicy) Raspberry Habanero Dip that's included in the box.
Though these jalapeño poppers ranked lower in Tasting Table's estimations of TGI Fridays frozen appetizers, they are nonetheless the very best among a variety of other store-bought offerings. Heat and sweet-seeking customers across the internet echo this positive sentiment. A review on the Kroger website calls the accompanying Raspberry Habanero Dip "addictive," adding, "I had the poppers for the 1st time yesterday and I'm so hooked!!"
More fan favor for TGI Fridays Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers
Of the Raspberry Habanero Dip, another Kroger reviewer states, "These are very good but the box should contain twice the amount of dip." Others tout the ease of preparation for these sought-after appetizers, with many recommending warming them up in the air fryer. Beyond the combination of sweet, heat, and savory tastes, nothing beats the contrast of crunchy and creamy textures in each bite-sized nosh.
Still not everyone is as impressed with the frozen treats. One Kroger reviewer notes, "Overall, they're fine if you're craving something cheesy and easy to make at home, but they don't compare to fresh restaurant appetizers." Elsewhere, other customers complain that the peppers don't fully soften when the frozen poppers are heated up and that the cream cheese has a tendency to leak out. Some even criticize the Raspberry Habanero Dip as being too spicy to tame the heat of the jalapeños.
The next time you're in the market for store-bought snacks, grabbing a box of TGI Fridays Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers is a simple and effective choice. Fans advise cooking the appetizers a little longer than instructed on the box to achieve an ideal crunchy texture. You can even try preparing extra dipping sauce to supplement the provided packet. There's no limit to the swicy and succulent possibilities.