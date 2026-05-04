The Best Store-Bought Jalapeño Poppers Add A Flavorful Dipping Sauce In The Box

Jalapeño poppers are the perfect appetizer when you want a little kick of heat, tempered by creamy dairy, all encased in a blanket of fried batter. You can always make a batch from scratch, but there are plenty of convenient, store-bought options to help streamline your snacking. In Tasting Table's ranking of store-bought jalapeño poppers, TGI Fridays Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeño Poppers were the clear winner.

TGI Fridays is a popular restaurant chain that started in the mid-1960s, and has since dwindled from hundreds of eateries to less than 80 locations. Despite the lack of physical restaurants, TGI Fridays' frozen appetizers still proudly line the shelves of grocery store freezers. Per Tasting Table's assessment, these store-bought jalapeño poppers boast a breading that's perfectly crisp and the ideal ratio between hot peppers and satisfyingly gooey cream cheese, which are both accented by a packet of "swicy" (that's sweet and spicy) Raspberry Habanero Dip that's included in the box.

Though these jalapeño poppers ranked lower in Tasting Table's estimations of TGI Fridays frozen appetizers, they are nonetheless the very best among a variety of other store-bought offerings. Heat and sweet-seeking customers across the internet echo this positive sentiment. A review on the Kroger website calls the accompanying Raspberry Habanero Dip "addictive," adding, "I had the poppers for the 1st time yesterday and I'm so hooked!!"