10 Store-Bought Jalapeño Poppers Ranked From Worst To Best

Who doesn't love a tasty finger food appetizer? Snacks like these are the nonpareil stars of tailgates, game nights, and at-home happy hours. And, it's easy to see why they're a hit. They're unapologetically greasy, and their bite-sized form makes them dangerously poppable. It's easy to forget just how many you've had until you start counting the cocktail picks left strewn all over your plate.

When it comes time to pick your own contribution to the appetizer table, you could go with a classic, like pigs in a blanket, mozzarella sticks, or sliders. Or, you could throw some spice onto the spread with a fiery recipe, like jalapeño poppers. Now, you may be thinking to yourself, "That sounds like a lot of work", and it would be if you spent the time de-coring, slicing, and stuffing the peppers yourself (inevitably working up a bad case of burning jalapeño hands). But, you can also take the easy way out by letting store-bought products do the work for you.

Plenty of brands whip up their own version of jalapeño poppers. They all offer crispy breading stuffed with real jalapeños and cream cheese, so to help you decide which freezer aisle options are worthy of your next get-together, I recently picked up 10 different boxes. I tried and ranked them based on their level of crunch, creaminess, spice, and balance. Here's how each one fared, from worst to best.