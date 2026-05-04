The Worst Boxed Scalloped Potatoes Are A Big Misstep From A Trusted Brand
Scalloped potatoes are a creamy, sophisticated side dish that you'll often find at steakhouses. But you can enjoy them at home with no effort by picking up a boxed scalloped potato product. And we sampled 7 boxed scalloped potatoes to find the best option. We ranked each box on criteria like the thickness of the potatoes, thickness of the sauce and overall flavor.
We were surprised that the worst boxed scalloped potatoes came from the trusted potato brand Idahoan. Idahoan's scalloped sliced potato bake came in last place for a flavor and texture that was leagues behind the rest of the contenders. The flavor, or shall we say lack thereof, was as bland as unseasoned sliced potatoes. The creamy sauce they came in was equally flavorless, without any saltiness let alone any kind of spice blend. The texture was equally disappointing as the top layer was chewy and slightly hard as opposed to crispy and tender to contrast the creamy pillowy sauced potatoes below. While Idahoan suggests using the scalloped potatoes as the foundation for a casserole, we were looking for a quick and delicious side dish. So, unless you're planning on doctoring these potatoes up with your own spices, seasonings, and aromatics or transforming them into a more elaborate casserole, you should leave this boxed scalloped potato brand out of your shopping cart.
More negative reviews for Idahoan scalloped potatoes and better alternatives
While customers on Idahoan's website were mostly complimentary of the scalloped potato bake, there were a few naysayers with complaints about the flavor and texture. One negative review said, "there's some spice in them that I find very objectionable," while another lamented, "I opened the scalloped potato package today [and] found it mostly crumbs." Idahoan remains a trusted brand amongst potato fans, and it has other scalloped potato products. To that effect, Idahoan cheesy scalloped sliced potato bake came in fourth in our ranking.
Still, you might want to leave Idahoan scalloped potato products on the shelves and opt for other brands. One product that Idahoan has certainly mastered over its 75-year tenure is mashed potatoes; we think it has the best instant mashed potatoes in the game. If you're set on scalloped potatoes, we recommend Betty Crocker Cheesy Scalloped Casserole Potatoes for a winning texture and flavor combination. Of course, you can always make your own from scratch using this old-fashioned recipe. You can even take a shortcut with the help of canned sliced potatoes to cut 15 minutes of preparation out of the cooking time. Upgrade homemade scalloped potatoes by replacing cream with a cream-based soup like mushroom or chicken.