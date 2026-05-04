The Worst Boxed Scalloped Potatoes Are A Big Misstep From A Trusted Brand

Scalloped potatoes are a creamy, sophisticated side dish that you'll often find at steakhouses. But you can enjoy them at home with no effort by picking up a boxed scalloped potato product. And we sampled 7 boxed scalloped potatoes to find the best option. We ranked each box on criteria like the thickness of the potatoes, thickness of the sauce and overall flavor.

We were surprised that the worst boxed scalloped potatoes came from the trusted potato brand Idahoan. Idahoan's scalloped sliced potato bake came in last place for a flavor and texture that was leagues behind the rest of the contenders. The flavor, or shall we say lack thereof, was as bland as unseasoned sliced potatoes. The creamy sauce they came in was equally flavorless, without any saltiness let alone any kind of spice blend. The texture was equally disappointing as the top layer was chewy and slightly hard as opposed to crispy and tender to contrast the creamy pillowy sauced potatoes below. While Idahoan suggests using the scalloped potatoes as the foundation for a casserole, we were looking for a quick and delicious side dish. So, unless you're planning on doctoring these potatoes up with your own spices, seasonings, and aromatics or transforming them into a more elaborate casserole, you should leave this boxed scalloped potato brand out of your shopping cart.