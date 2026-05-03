Why Costco's Food Court Cookie Can Taste So Different From The Kirkland Bakery Version

Costco's food court is a rarity of reasonably priced food. The warehouse giant keeps its food court prices low to maintain customer loyalty, garnering a cult-like following for the store's popular loss leader. Whether you're shopping in the bakery or grabbing a sweet from the food court, one of the best desserts is the chocolate chip cookie; however, customers have noted a discernible difference between the two offerings that appears to be largely attributed to the specific ingredients used in each item.

Tasting Table lauded praise on the Costco food court cookie upon its debut and also highly recommended its bakery counterpart, yet it's interesting to note that there is a distinct variation between the two confections. One Redditor inquires, "Costco's food court chocolate chip cookies, are they different than the ones they sell inside at the bakery?," which others resoundingly confirmed to be true. According to a comment from a user identifying themselves as an employee, "The cookies in bakery are made with oil. The cookies in food court are made with butter."

There's a lot to consider when substituting oil for butter, particularly how this affects flavor and consistency, and the two cookies from Costco truly exemplify this. Further comments on Reddit mention that the food court cookie has a better texture but lacks the familiar taste, while others argue that overwhelmingly high levels of sugar and calories in the food court cookie make it less appealing than that of the bakery.