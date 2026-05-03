Why Costco's Food Court Cookie Can Taste So Different From The Kirkland Bakery Version
Costco's food court is a rarity of reasonably priced food. The warehouse giant keeps its food court prices low to maintain customer loyalty, garnering a cult-like following for the store's popular loss leader. Whether you're shopping in the bakery or grabbing a sweet from the food court, one of the best desserts is the chocolate chip cookie; however, customers have noted a discernible difference between the two offerings that appears to be largely attributed to the specific ingredients used in each item.
Tasting Table lauded praise on the Costco food court cookie upon its debut and also highly recommended its bakery counterpart, yet it's interesting to note that there is a distinct variation between the two confections. One Redditor inquires, "Costco's food court chocolate chip cookies, are they different than the ones they sell inside at the bakery?," which others resoundingly confirmed to be true. According to a comment from a user identifying themselves as an employee, "The cookies in bakery are made with oil. The cookies in food court are made with butter."
There's a lot to consider when substituting oil for butter, particularly how this affects flavor and consistency, and the two cookies from Costco truly exemplify this. Further comments on Reddit mention that the food court cookie has a better texture but lacks the familiar taste, while others argue that overwhelmingly high levels of sugar and calories in the food court cookie make it less appealing than that of the bakery.
Two cookies, alike in dignity
A Costco customer on TikTok set up a comparison between a box of the bakery cookies and a food court cookie to determine all the differences. For one, the bakery cookies come in a box weighing over 2 pounds and containing approximately 24 cookies and retail for around $10, while a single cookie from the food court costs $2.49. With that said, one food court cookie is notably larger than those from the bakery package.
Whereas the food court version boasts a combination of a crisp outside and chewy inside, the Costco bakery cookie seems to have no crunch and an overall chewy consistency. Additionally, the bakery cookies appear to have more chocolate chips than the ones from the food court. While the TikTok user chose the bakery variety over the food court offering for its more desirable texture and density of chocolate chunks, there are plenty of merits to either one, depending on your specific needs and taste preferences.
The box of bakery cookies is obviously a better deal, price-wise; however, this could also be a deterrent for those who neither want nor need that many cookies. Sometimes a single serving — or even one food court cookie cut into quarter portions — is all you need to satiate your sweet tooth. Between these two different and tasty Costco cookies, you're sure to find your favorite.