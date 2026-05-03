Why This Classic Texas Beer Label Swapped A Goat For A Sheep
Mascots set the tone of a product — whether it's Tony the Tiger or Ronald McDonald — so choosing the right mascot for your brand can be essential. The Spoetzl Brewery and its horned mascot has been a nucleus of Texan pride for decades, although this mascot hasn't always been the same. When Bavarian Kosmos Spoetzl joined the failing Shiner Brewing Association in 1914, he introduced a beer from his German brewing background that to this day makes Houston hearts hum, the now famous Shiner Bock. "Bock" beer gets its name from German, meaning "goat," which was the inspiration for a bearded billy goat mascot in the early days of the beer's branding. Since at least the 1980s, however, Shiner has been raising eyebrows among the zoologically observant, since the current logo features not a goat, but a local species of bighorn sheep with characteristically thick, back-curled horns. Given the advertising campaign's subheading of "G.O.A.T.," the colloquial acronym for the phrase "greatest-of-all-time," this has caused some confusion.
In the words of Shiner Beer's brand director, Nick Weiland; "We weren't trying to suggest that our mascot was actually a goat," he explained to Texas Monthly. Weiland's angle is that its image has always veered "less German and more Texan," differentiating German brewing tradition and American cultural significance. The reason for the animal swap was to celebrate the beer's current home, rather than its origins.
It's a Texas thing
Regardless of the beer's mascot, its German DNA does make it the perfect match for Texas-style barbecue, being at once refreshing and generously malty. The beer still uses specialty German hops, which is good news for the passionate beer nerds out there.
To be fair to Weiland and the brand team, Shiner's fans might not all care whether the mascot is actually a goat, instead backing the beer itself as the G.O.A.T. As one Facebook user comments on a video explaining the (albeit inaccurate) wordplay, "Ha ha goat or no goat, still the best beer ever crafted by mortals." Another user also comments "Shiner is Texan for beer," proving that the brand's mascot is for Texans, rather than speakers of German.
Today, Shiner is undeniably in the DNA of Texan identity, further evidenced by the brand's own motto, "It's a Texas thing." Shiner beer started as a brewing association comprising mostly amateur brewers in Shiner, Texas, in 1909. In 1915, Spoetzl brought his wealth of German brewing knowledge, formalizing the brewing into the roots of what we see thriving today, later renaming it the "Home Brewery," then eventually "Spoetzl Brewery." In 2024, Spoetzl Brewery's parent, The Gambrinus Company sold more craft beer in Texas than any other Texas breweries, with the Bock being a major volume-driver among the lineup. Sheep or goat, the beer inside Shiner brand's bottles seem to matter more to Texans than the animal on its label.