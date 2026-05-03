Mascots set the tone of a product — whether it's Tony the Tiger or Ronald McDonald — so choosing the right mascot for your brand can be essential. The Spoetzl Brewery and its horned mascot has been a nucleus of Texan pride for decades, although this mascot hasn't always been the same. When Bavarian Kosmos Spoetzl joined the failing Shiner Brewing Association in 1914, he introduced a beer from his German brewing background that to this day makes Houston hearts hum, the now famous Shiner Bock. "Bock" beer gets its name from German, meaning "goat," which was the inspiration for a bearded billy goat mascot in the early days of the beer's branding. Since at least the 1980s, however, Shiner has been raising eyebrows among the zoologically observant, since the current logo features not a goat, but a local species of bighorn sheep with characteristically thick, back-curled horns. Given the advertising campaign's subheading of "G.O.A.T.," the colloquial acronym for the phrase "greatest-of-all-time," this has caused some confusion.

In the words of Shiner Beer's brand director, Nick Weiland; "We weren't trying to suggest that our mascot was actually a goat," he explained to Texas Monthly. Weiland's angle is that its image has always veered "less German and more Texan," differentiating German brewing tradition and American cultural significance. The reason for the animal swap was to celebrate the beer's current home, rather than its origins.