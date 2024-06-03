We Asked An Expert: This Is The Best Beer To Pair With Texas-Style Barbecue

When it comes to barbecue there's always a lot to argue about, especially with Texas-style barbecue, but one thing you shouldn't be sweating over is what you're drinking. Beer and barbecue go together like coffee and donuts, two things that are delicious no matter what you pair them with, but are perfect together. Even if there are lots of good wines that go with barbecue, the crisp refreshment of a cold beer feels custom-made for the heavy, rich flavors of slow-smoked meat. So the only question is, which one of the many beer styles actually works best with your meal?

There are even more types of beer than there are styles of barbecue, and what works with your sweet and saucy Kansas City-style ribs isn't always going to fly in Texas. So Tasting Table asked Stephen Alexander, the sales & marketing director of Tall City Brewing in Midland, Texas and a member of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild Board of Directors, what beer he would pair with Texas barbecue.

Before getting to the beer, Alexander reminds us that one type of meat should always be on your tray in Texas. "Being from Texas," he says, "brisket is KING!" And for brisket's slow-smoked flavor, the ideal pairing is a bock. "Bocks are full of toasty flavor with a balance of sweetness and toasted notes from the malt," he continues. "It complements the smoky profile from the brisket."