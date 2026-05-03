The Tangy One-Ingredient Upgrade That Takes Cinnamon Rolls Over The Top With Flavor
Cinnamon rolls are a lot of things — sweet, buttery, and at times, nostalgically heartwarming — but the one thing they can never be is boring. How can they be when there are so many unexpected fillings to add to your cinnamon rolls, each one reinventing these comfort pastries in a different way? For folks who want to lace these comfort pastries with a zesty vibrancy, preserved lemons are the obvious yet unexpected answer. If you're not sure where to start, Tasting Table's preserved lemon cinnamon rolls recipe is the way to go.
With this summery twist, Tasting Table's recipe developer Ksenia Prints only used a small pinch of preserved lemon peel since also incorporating the pulp might overwhelm the remaining ingredients. They are added straight into the scratch-made dough, just right before the proofing. Afterward, the remaining steps are more or less the same, with cinnamon sugar and a bit more of the peel sprinkled in as filling. After 25 minutes in the oven, they come out golden, redolent of cinnamon, butter, and a waft of citrus. Since preserved lemons are quite a staple in Moroccan cuisine, this recipe also leans into them. This is why it features an orange blossom glaze drizzled over at the end, completed with the remaining peels and chopped pistachios for garnish.
Add preserved lemons and more into your cinnamon rolls
Don't merely expect the usual acidic brightness with preserved lemons. Soaked in sugar, citric juice, and warm spices, every slice brings pure flavor complexity. In your cinnamon rolls, the citric acidity mellows down into something that's both sweet and zesty, with salty, tangy notes gently chiming in the back. Prints described it as "a unique tang with an almost-umami-like depth", which is quite the contrast to the rolls' cinnamon warmth, but that just makes it better. Where the pastry's caramelized sweetness brings depth, preserved lemon counters with its own fermented vibrancy, a push-and-pull flavor dynamic your cinnamon rolls' been needing all along.
Even with preserved lemon sprinkled all throughout, this pastry can always get even more lemony. Consider giving your cinnamon rolls a bright zing with lemon curd. While the peels sparkle with citrus brightness, the curd comes with waves of creaminess. Spread over the surface or laced into the filling, the two make for one beautiful pan of lemon rolls. Similarly, a lemon glaze made with cream cheese and zests also makes a phenomenal, flavor-enriching frosting for your rolls. In the filling, you can even go extra bold with a few spoonfuls of lemon marmalade. Feel free to also bring in other citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits while you're at it. As for the toppings, while not mandatory, candied lemon peels will surely make for some fun bites in between all the buttery richness of preserved lemon cinnamon rolls.