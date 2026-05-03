The Tangy One-Ingredient Upgrade That Takes Cinnamon Rolls Over The Top With Flavor

Cinnamon rolls are a lot of things — sweet, buttery, and at times, nostalgically heartwarming — but the one thing they can never be is boring. How can they be when there are so many unexpected fillings to add to your cinnamon rolls, each one reinventing these comfort pastries in a different way? For folks who want to lace these comfort pastries with a zesty vibrancy, preserved lemons are the obvious yet unexpected answer. If you're not sure where to start, Tasting Table's preserved lemon cinnamon rolls recipe is the way to go.

With this summery twist, Tasting Table's recipe developer Ksenia Prints only used a small pinch of preserved lemon peel since also incorporating the pulp might overwhelm the remaining ingredients. They are added straight into the scratch-made dough, just right before the proofing. Afterward, the remaining steps are more or less the same, with cinnamon sugar and a bit more of the peel sprinkled in as filling. After 25 minutes in the oven, they come out golden, redolent of cinnamon, butter, and a waft of citrus. Since preserved lemons are quite a staple in Moroccan cuisine, this recipe also leans into them. This is why it features an orange blossom glaze drizzled over at the end, completed with the remaining peels and chopped pistachios for garnish.