Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Bright Zing With One Citrusy Ingredient
Between their ooey-gooey softness and irresistible cinnamon sugar interior, there's a reason why cinnamon rolls are a perennial favorite amongst sweet-toothed breakfast lovers. Not only are they delicious, but they're also a time-tested classic with a familiar flavor profile that people know and love. That said, if you're feeling a little daring and want to give your cinnamon roll some zing, it may be time to add a little lemon curd into the mix.
With its bright citrus tang and custardy richness, lemon curd adds a touch of lightness to the hearty doughiness of a cinnamon roll. Its summery zest will also shine through the spiced warmth of the cinnamon filling, while its custardy mouthfeel will perfectly complement the pastry's pillowy texture. And the best part is you don't have to be a baker to try this out. You can simply use lemon curd as a way to upgrade your store-bought cinnamon rolls by spreading it on top of a warm batch.
Take it a step further by making lemon curd rolls
While there are lots of unexpected fillings you can add to your cinnamon rolls, swapping out your traditional cinnamon sugar mix for lemon curd is a great way to give your rolls some extra punch. To add even more lemon-y goodness to your next bake, consider making straight-up lemon curd rolls. It's as easy as taking your favorite cinnamon roll recipe (we have a good one here) and substituting cinnamon sugar for lemon curd.
As for the topping, keeping it simple with a nice sprinkle of confectioners' sugar is always a safe bet, though you can also whisk in a little lemon juice to make the glaze really pop. Similarly, you can make a lemon cream cheese frosting by whipping up some lemon juice, zest, and cream cheese until it becomes fluffy. Then, add in some confectioners' sugar and continue to blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy before slathering it on top of your warm lemon curd rolls. Easy, comforting, and delicious!