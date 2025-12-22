Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Bright Zing With One Citrusy Ingredient

Between their ooey-gooey softness and irresistible cinnamon sugar interior, there's a reason why cinnamon rolls are a perennial favorite amongst sweet-toothed breakfast lovers. Not only are they delicious, but they're also a time-tested classic with a familiar flavor profile that people know and love. That said, if you're feeling a little daring and want to give your cinnamon roll some zing, it may be time to add a little lemon curd into the mix.

With its bright citrus tang and custardy richness, lemon curd adds a touch of lightness to the hearty doughiness of a cinnamon roll. Its summery zest will also shine through the spiced warmth of the cinnamon filling, while its custardy mouthfeel will perfectly complement the pastry's pillowy texture. And the best part is you don't have to be a baker to try this out. You can simply use lemon curd as a way to upgrade your store-bought cinnamon rolls by spreading it on top of a warm batch.