Plant Herbs This Way To Attract Pests — And Protect Your Garden

In 2009, the National Gardening Association determined that a well-maintained home garden could yield a $500 return on investment. By 2025, over 43% of Americans were growing vegetables, according to WDSU News. Given the time, money, and effort involved, you want to keep your garden pest-free. That's easier said than done, especially if you want to avoid pesticides. Instead, why not try planting sacrificial herbs?

Some plants are naturally more attractive to pests like aphids, snails, and caterpillars. If you want to protect your vegetables, planting a decoy herb garden a short distance away gives pests a tastier target and makes them less likely to go after your main crops. You can also use companion plants, such as planting peppers near tomatoes, as a second line of defense.

If tomato hornworms are after your tomatoes, try planting dill as a trap crop a few feet away. If slugs have been going after your lettuce, keep it in the center of your garden and plant parsley around the outside. The slugs will be drawn to the herb and more likely to leave your lettuce alone. If you're trying to rid your garden of caterpillars, they are also fond of parsley, so consider planting some to draw them off. Mustard can help keep flea beetles off of your broccoli, while basil may protect garlic plants from thrips. If you plant basil near tomatoes, it will also attract a species of wasp that preys on tomato hornworm so it can do double duty in your garden.