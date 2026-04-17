8 Ways To Rid Your Vegetable Garden Of Caterpillars

Caterpillars are curious creatures in many ways. Yet for anyone who grows their own food, they can be a huge pest. If left unchecked, they can strip leaves bare and undo months of careful growth in a matter of days. Brassicas, such as broccoli and cauliflower, are especially vulnerable, but most of your crops can be at risk, including tomatoes from the notorious hornworm.

As someone who owns their own gardening business, caterpillars are always something I need to consider. Yet, without caterpillars, you wouldn't have beautiful butterflies and vital moths to pollinate your crops. Therefore, you need to know the best strategies to keep your crops healthy while appreciating the importance of garden biodiversity. It's a delicate balance.

That's what I'm here to help you with. You don't want (and it's practically impossible) to eradicate caterpillars completely, but these eight tips will show you how to intervene to save your crops. This will allow those caterpillars to focus on other plants that you're less fussy about. These tips can protect your plants without damaging the ecosystem, allowing your crops to grow fully for bountiful harvests.