The Property Brothers Suggest The Perfect Cabinet Color Scheme For Your Kitchen

There's a never-ending list of choices to make when designing a kitchen. Some are more granular, like what silverware to get or which small appliances you really need, while others have a much bigger impact. A perfect example is the color of the cabinets. Kitchen cabinets are expensive, even with our guide to buying affordable ones, and they're not exactly easy to change. So, you want to make a decision you'll be happy with the first time around. According to the Property Brothers, a darker scheme is a safer bet.

The Canadian home experts, known for their hit TV shows and real estate knowledge, are fans of dark cabinets because of their versatility. As they explain on their website, a darker color can fit into almost any kitchen design and create a warm, elegant tone in the room. Plus, they'll mask stains and scratches much better than white cabinets will.

Jonathan Scott even has dark cabinets in his own home, opting for an emerald green that the brothers have used for other renovation projects. They also like to use forest green in kitchens, as well as grays and dark blues. These colors can create bold contrast in brighter rooms or serve as a backdrop for colorful accessories and backsplashes. They can also add welcome depth to a space when designed the right way.