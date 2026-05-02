The Starbucks Frappuccino To Order If You Hate The Taste Of Coffee (But Still Want A Sweet Blast Of Caffeine)

Whether you hate the taste of coffee or just want a break from it, you can still indulge in the sweet, frosty flavor of a Starbucks Frappuccino and benefit from a caffeinated charge to boot. While most of the coffee giant's frap offerings are either coffee-based or un-caffeinated, that's not always the case. Customers searching for a jolt-infused, sweet-tooth pick-me-up need to look no further than the Matcha Crème Frappuccino.

For the uninitiated, matcha is basically Japanese green tea leaves that have been crushed into a vibrantly green powder. It's primarily used to form the basis of teas — just add water; no steeping necessary. On its own, matcha's umami flavor is perceived as grassy or earthy, slightly sweet, and not overly bitter (when prepared correctly). Texturally, it's creamy and smooth. For a more in-depth understanding, start with the three types of matcha and their differences.

In recent years, the popularity of matcha has experienced a global surge due in part to viral trends on social media, as well as an increase in Japanese tourism. Though it has offered matcha-based beverages on its menu for decades, Starbucks has also experienced this boom. The brand notes that its standard Matcha Crème Frappuccino, which is just one of the 18 best drinks at Starbucks that aren't coffee, "inspires a deliciously vibrant boost" (via Starbucks). A grande consists of three scoops of matcha powder (65 mg of caffeine), three pumps of their classic syrup, blended milk and ice, and topped with whipped cream. Of course, as is often the case, personal customization is key.