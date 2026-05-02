Rachael Ray And Frank Sinatra Are Both Known For Loving This Kind Of Martini
Though it might not seem like television personality Rachael Ray and old-school crooner Frank Sinatra have much in common, there's more than meets the eye. Both share ties to Italy, with Ray being half Italian on her father's side and living part-time in Italy, and Sinatra being the only child of two Italian immigrant parents. Beyond heritage and an obvious love of food, however, one cocktail for which both entertainers have a fondness is the humble gin martini.
Traditionally made with gin — though vodka is a commonly accepted substitute spirit — this popular cocktail pairs either spirit with dry vermouth and your choice of garnish between olives or a lemon peel. Strained through ice and served up in an eponymous glass, there are plenty of modern takes on this classic favorite, and some differences between Ray and Sinatra's preferred style of preparation and serving. For Ray, the classic gin cocktail her husband John always makes includes Castelvetrano olives and orange bitters along with her brand of Staple Gin.
In contrast, the simple way Sinatra liked his martinis was served on the rocks. According to a Thrillist interview with a bartender at The Savoy in London, he preferred the cocktail to be made with Beefeater gin and minimal vermouth, served in a glass filled with ice and a twist of lemon for garnish. While both had a clear affinity for the gin-based cocktail, the specific details are well-suited to either one's personal tastes.
Recreating Rachael Ray and Frank Sinatra's favorite gin martinis
If you've only ever had them with vodka, you should consider choosing gin in your martini to taste the botanical difference. Whereas vodka has a relatively nondescript taste, gin is known for its herb-forward flavor, largely due to the presence of juniper and other spices, which are infused during the distillation process. The use of gin brings new depth and complexity to your cocktail, allowing you to experiment with recreating your own versions based on Rachael Ray and Frank Sinatra's go-to recipes.
Keep both Ray and Sinatra's preferred brands of gin in mind for a truly authentic copycat cocktail. Choosing a dry vermouth is key to preparing the classic drink as well. In contrast to Sinatra's signature martini, which uses just a hint of vermouth, Ray's preferred recipe has a more significant presence of the mixer.
The addition of orange bitters in Ray's version accents the drink with a heavier citrus-forward flavor in contrast to Sinatra's simple twist of lemon garnish. Though Sinatra was rather particular about his cocktail requiring lots of ice, Ray's recipe takes a less rigid approach. You can even try a non-alcoholic version of either cocktail using alcohol-free spirits and mixers. Both of these gin martinis are refreshing in their own right when enjoyed responsibly and leave room for some experimentation with garnishes and other ingredient additions.