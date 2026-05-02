Rachael Ray And Frank Sinatra Are Both Known For Loving This Kind Of Martini

Though it might not seem like television personality Rachael Ray and old-school crooner Frank Sinatra have much in common, there's more than meets the eye. Both share ties to Italy, with Ray being half Italian on her father's side and living part-time in Italy, and Sinatra being the only child of two Italian immigrant parents. Beyond heritage and an obvious love of food, however, one cocktail for which both entertainers have a fondness is the humble gin martini.

Traditionally made with gin — though vodka is a commonly accepted substitute spirit — this popular cocktail pairs either spirit with dry vermouth and your choice of garnish between olives or a lemon peel. Strained through ice and served up in an eponymous glass, there are plenty of modern takes on this classic favorite, and some differences between Ray and Sinatra's preferred style of preparation and serving. For Ray, the classic gin cocktail her husband John always makes includes Castelvetrano olives and orange bitters along with her brand of Staple Gin.

In contrast, the simple way Sinatra liked his martinis was served on the rocks. According to a Thrillist interview with a bartender at The Savoy in London, he preferred the cocktail to be made with Beefeater gin and minimal vermouth, served in a glass filled with ice and a twist of lemon for garnish. While both had a clear affinity for the gin-based cocktail, the specific details are well-suited to either one's personal tastes.