I Tried And Ranked 8 Liquid Death Soda Flavors

In a world full of sparkling water, seltzers, and all things bubbly beverages, Liquid Death is one of the most recognizable names in the game. Of course, many sippers are most familiar with Liquid Death water flavors, which range from cherry to grapefruit to berry, all with that distinctly morbid branding that makes Liquid Death cans stand out from the competition.

Sparkling water isn't the only product in Liquid Death's lineup, though. The brand also produces various soda flavors — which, yes, are still just sparkling water, but with distinctly targeted flavor profiles and names that certainly feel (and taste) reminiscent of sodas we all know and love. As someone who loves both sparkling water and soda, I put Liquid Death's soda flavors to the taste test, ranking them on the basis of exceptional flavor and accuracy to its namesake soda. When I say namesake soda, I mean the obvious riff that Liquid Death is going for — like Killer Cola being a riff on classic cola soda, Doctor Death on Dr. Pepper, and so forth. I ultimately tried a total of eight Liquid Death soda flavors that I felt had strong soda counterparts, but only a handful managed to impress me.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.