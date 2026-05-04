10 Popular Brands Hiding Behind Aldi Products
Aldi is rising in popularity in the U.S., and it's easy to see why. For one, its private-label products are budget-friendly and of good quality, a dynamite combination in this economy. But actually, it turns out that many of Aldi's private label options might be more familiar to shoppers than many might have realized.
It turns out, there are actually quite a few popular brands hiding in plain sight behind Aldi's private label. Those Aldi meatballs you love? You can get them from Walmart, but they're sold under a name brand. The Choceur chocolate you can't live without? That's probably from a name brand, too. It goes on and on, throughout the store.
Intrigued? You've come to the right place. We've listed 10 of the popular brands that might be hiding behind Aldi's products below. Some weren't all that surprising, but others were more eyebrow-raising. It turns out, knowing this information might save you more than a few dollars on your go-to groceries.
Rosina
When you're in a bind and you're not sure what to make for dinner, there's always spaghetti and meatballs. Sure, it might not be authentically Italian, but what it lacks in authenticity it arguably makes up for in comfort. Of course, you can make the meatballs yourself, but let's be honest, that requires time and effort, so most of us go for store-bought instead. For affordable quality, Aldi's Bremer Italian Style Meatballs have a great reputation.
But what you might not know is that the reason Aldi's meatballs have such a good reputation is probably that they're made by a third-generation Italian American family. Well, a manufacturer owned by one, anyway. They're produced by Rosina Food Products, which is also the manufacturer behind Rosina the brand, as well as Italian Village, Celentano, and Mama Lucia. We know this because in February 2026, Rosina Food Products issued a recall for Bremer Italian Style Meatballs, due to concerns they might have been contaminated with metal.
Yep, so that suggests that when you head to, say, Walmart, and pick up a bag of 52 Rosina Italian Style Meatballs for just under $8, it's kind of the same as buying Aldi's own brand. Only in the Bremer Italian Style Meatball pack do you get a dozen more meatballs for $7.39 (price was accurate at the time of writing). Fortunately, the recall only affected one batch of meatballs with the best by date of October 30, 2026.
Teasdale
If you're a Taco Tuesday loyalist, you might be familiar with Aldi's Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit. The kit has everything you need to whip up tacos with ease (except the protein), including a mild taco sauce, some seasoning, and 10 flour tortillas. If you're not sure what to pair the kit with, beans are always a good idea. In fact, Teasdale beans would be apt, seeing as Teasdale Foods is actually the producer hiding behind the Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit.
Teasdale Foods is lurking behind many Latin-inspired brands, including Rudy's Tortillas, Jardines, Casa Fiesta, and Mexene Chili. If you're wondering how we know this, it was also because of a recall. In October 2025, Teasdale Foods issued a recall for the soft taco kits sold in select Aldi stores due to concerns they might contain an undeclared allergen. Fortunately, no illnesses were reported at the time.
The recall also gave us insight into another private-label product. Teasdale Foods is also the producer of the Crunchy Taco Dinner Kits sold at Giant and Martin's grocery stores.
Alouette
Cheese fans will know that if you want to treat yourself to a wheel of brie, in many grocery stores, you'll have to pay over $5 for the privilege. Not in Aldi, though. The popular discount grocery store offers its Emporium Selection Double Crème Brie Cheese for $3.95 (again, price accurate at the time of writing).
But if you're worried you'll be compromising on quality by buying a budget brie from Aldi, don't. Firstly, the brie has a good reputation for being everything you want this cheese to be, creamy and soft with a mild cheesy flavor. Secondly, it's made by a well-established cheesemaker. To be more specific, it's made by Savencia, which is also the company behind those soft, spreadable Alouette cheeses you might have seen in the aisles of stores like Walmart and Safeway.
In fact, Savencia is a world-leading cheese producer. As well as Alouette, it also owns brands like Ile De France, Chavrie, Supreme, and Smithfield Cream Cheese. Guess how we know Savencia is behind Aldi's cheese. You got it: it's another recall, but don't worry, it was back in 2024.
ACE Bakery
If you're a fan of ACE Bakery products, like sourdough bread, ciabatta, and baguettes, you might be interested to learn that the brand makes other baked goods, too. In fact, according to another recall, ACE Bakery might actually be the brains behind Aldi's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Muffins. Okay, there's actually a little more to it than that. ACE Bakery is owned by FGF Brands, which is also the company that produces the Bake Shop Muffins.
The recall was, of course, unfortunate for the brand and for nut allergy-sufferers (although nobody was hurt), but it did give us some inside information: the same company behind many popular name brands also makes products for Aldi. In fact, FGF doesn't just own ACE Bakery; it also owns brands like Stonefire, one of the most popular flatbread brands in the U.S., Simple Joys Bakery, and Santosh, a vegetarian naan brand.
Reser's
For a quick and tasty lunch, many swear by Aldi's simple Macaroni Salad. It's filling, it's creamy and a little tangy, and, according to fans, it's easy to eat an entire 32-ounce tub to yourself in one sitting. That's why in May 2024, many shoppers would have been disappointed to learn that their Macaroni Salad had been recalled due to an undeclared wheat allergen. Basically, the salad had been incorrectly labeled as coleslaw, which meant the ingredients (and allergens) were wrong.
Yet, the recall also revealed some interesting information. Both Aldi's Macaroni Salad and Coleslaw are produced by Reser's Fine Foods, which also produces many products under its own name, including Reser's and Reser's Main Street. Yep, the Reser's Main Street Twice Baked Double Cheese Potatoes and Baked Scalloped Potatoes you might have seen in Walmart? That's the same brand.
Reser's doesn't just produce for itself and Aldi. It also owns several other name brands, including Stonemill Kitchens and Don Pancho.
Astor Chocolate
If there's one product that's worth heading to Aldi for, it's, arguably, Choceur. Many fans agree; this chocolate outperforms many other brands on the market. And there's a pretty simple reason for that — it's not American chocolate, it's Belgian.
Choceur appears to be produced by Astor Chocolate. The company is headquartered in the U.S., but it imports all of its chocolate from Belgium. In fact, nearly a century ago, Astor became the first chocolatier in the country to import pure chocolate from the European country, which, of course, is renowned for the premium quality of its chocolate. Today, Astor sells chocolates under its own name, of course, but it also produces the candy for five-star hotels, first-class passengers, and, apparently, Aldi.
Once again, it was a recall that helped give the game away. In December 2023, the Astor Chocolate Corporation issued a recall for Choceur Burnt Caramel Sea Salt chocolate bars sold in Florida stores due to undeclared coconut.
Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods is one of the biggest companies in the entire world. In fact, it is responsible for producing around a fifth of all the beef, pork, and chicken that is eaten every day across the U.S. So, it's hardly surprising that you'll find its meat in Aldi's aisles.
We know for sure that in 2019, for example, Tyson Foods was producing Kirkwood Buffalo and Honey BBQ Crispy Chicken Strips for Aldi. Of course, we know this because it recalled them. This time, it was due to concerns that some of the strips might have been contaminated with metal.
To be honest, Tyson Foods is everywhere. The meat giant also sells products under its own name, and it also owns several other brands, including Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, and State Fair. Basically, if you're a meat-eater, there's a good chance you're eating Tyson Foods' products on a regular basis.
José Olé
If you love Tex-Mex or Mexican-inspired food, you might be familiar with José Olé. The brand makes a range of pre-made taquitos, chimichangas, and mini tacos, and you'll often find them in stores like Walmart, Target, and Kroger. You'll find very similar options on the shelves at Aldi, too. Very, very similar, in fact. It turns out, some of Aldi's Casa Mamita range is made by the same company that owns José Olé: Ajinomoto Foods.
In 2020, a recall (shock) revealed that Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. was the producer of Casa Mamita Beef Taquitos and Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos. Again, the recall had to do with potential contamination with a foreign material, but no injuries were reported.
In fact, Ajinomoto is behind several popular brands. As well as José Olé, it also owns Ling Ling and Tai Pei, in addition to selling products under its own name.
Drew's Organics
Salad-lovers, this one is for you. If you love to slather your salads with organic dressings, there's a chance you're already familiar with two options on the market: Aldi's Simply Nature Organic Poppyseed Dressing and anything from Drew's Organic. One, of course, is considerably cheaper than the other. At the time of writing, Aldi's Simply Nature option is just under $2.40, while a bottle of Drew's Organics Roasted Garlic & Peppercorn is $5.49 on Amazon. But there's a good chance there isn't a huge difference between them. In fact, they might even be made by the exact same company.
In 2021, a recall revealed that Drew's Organics is probably behind Aldi's salad dressings. Well, it was in September of that year at least. It recalled Simply Nature Organic Poppyseed Dressing from select stores due to potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum (that's the bacteria that causes botulism). Fortunately, no illnesses were reported. And now we know that Drew's Organics and Simply Nature Organic salad dressings might be one and the same.
Dole
Dole is to produce what Tyson is to meat. It is, quite frankly, huge. In fact, it is the biggest fresh produce provider in the entire world. So, it's probably not a huge shock that its salad leaves are on the shelves at Aldi.
In 2022, Dole and Aldi recalled several Little Salad Bar products due to concerns that the iceberg lettuce inside them had been contaminated with Listeria, a foodborne illness. The recall indicated that Dole was behind several Little Salad Bar items, including its Shredded Lettuce, its Caesar Salad Kit, its Chopped Caesar Kit, its Garden Salad, and its Italian Salad.
Dole also sells salad kits under its own name, but Aldi's are just a tiny bit kinder on the wallet. While Dole's Everything Caesar Chopped Kit was just under $4 at Walmart at the time of writing, Aldi's Little Salad Bar version came in at $3.65.