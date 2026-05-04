10 Popular Brands Hiding Behind Aldi Products

Aldi is rising in popularity in the U.S., and it's easy to see why. For one, its private-label products are budget-friendly and of good quality, a dynamite combination in this economy. But actually, it turns out that many of Aldi's private label options might be more familiar to shoppers than many might have realized.

It turns out, there are actually quite a few popular brands hiding in plain sight behind Aldi's private label. Those Aldi meatballs you love? You can get them from Walmart, but they're sold under a name brand. The Choceur chocolate you can't live without? That's probably from a name brand, too. It goes on and on, throughout the store.

Intrigued? You've come to the right place. We've listed 10 of the popular brands that might be hiding behind Aldi's products below. Some weren't all that surprising, but others were more eyebrow-raising. It turns out, knowing this information might save you more than a few dollars on your go-to groceries.