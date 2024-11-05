The Major Grocery Chain That's Recalling Its Cheeses Over Listeria Risks
We've seen frozen waffles, deli meat, and even walnuts recalled this year due to the risk of contracting listeriosis, the potentially dangerous disease caused by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. This week, the recall item is soft ripened cheese, specifically Brie, sold by Aldi under its Emporium Selection label, and a few other retailers in 12 states. One brand of Camembert cheese is also being recalled. The cheeses in question were produced by Savencia Cheese USA at its Lena, Illinois, facility.
Savencia Cheese has issued a voluntary recall of six soft cheeses, all with a "best by" date of December 24, 2024. During routine testing, Listeria monocytogenes bacteria were found on production equipment, prompting this recall. No Listeria bacteria were found in any finished cheeses. In addition to Aldi's Emporium Selection Brie and Market Basket's eponymous Market Basket Brie, the cheeses in question are La Bonne Vie Brie, La Bonne Vie Camembert, Supreme Oval Brie, and Industrial Brie.
The retailers who sell the recalled cheeses are located in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, per USA Today. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a list of brands and UPC codes so consumers can check the soft cheeses they have at home. If you have purchased cheese affected by this voluntary recall, you may return it to the store for a full refund or discard it. Contact Savencia Cheese's Consumer Relations department by telephone at (800) 322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com for more information.
Listeriosis dangers and symptoms
While most people who contract listeriosis develop the intestinal variety, which produces unpleasant but mild symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, some people develop the more severe invasive version of listeriosis. This disease can be fatal, particularly for children, elderly people, people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant people and their unborn children. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in six people who develop invasive listeriosis die.
Listeriosis can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, or infection in the newborn child, according to the CDC, so it is important to contact your doctor immediately if you are pregnant and have eaten a product that has been recalled because of a listeriosis risk. Symptoms of invasive listeriosis include flu-like symptoms, a high fever, severe headache, body stiffness, loss of balance, confusion, and seizures. Consult with your healthcare provider if you experience any of these symptoms or if you know you have eaten a recalled food product, particularly if you are in a high-risk category.