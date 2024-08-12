Stutz Packing Co. Walnuts Recalled Over Serious Health Risk

You never want the hottest food story of the summer to be about listeria, but with a recall for Stutz Packing Company, walnuts being upgraded to a major threat — and that seems to be what 2024 is all about. The recall was first reported by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration back in July, when Stutz Packing Company voluntarily recalled one pound packages of walnuts that had been delivered to warehouses in Arizona and Texas over potential listeria contamination. Stutz stopped producing and distributing the walnuts after the initial recall as an investigation was undertaken. Per Newsweek, the FDA has now upgraded the danger to a class I food recall, its highest level of alert, which it defines as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The walnuts in question were only distributed to Arizona and Texas, and no new states have been added to the recall. The walnuts are in clear plastic packages with a red outlined white label and blue lettering saying "SHELLED WALNUTS," in the center. The two lot codes that are being recalled, 24171 1 and 24172 1, are listed in black on the front of the bags. They also have a UPC code of 7 15001 00908 1. Any customers who have questions about the recall can contact Stutz directly by calling 760-230-9547 or emailing smorales@stutzpacking.com.