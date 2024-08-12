Stutz Packing Co. Walnuts Recalled Over Serious Health Risk
You never want the hottest food story of the summer to be about listeria, but with a recall for Stutz Packing Company, walnuts being upgraded to a major threat — and that seems to be what 2024 is all about. The recall was first reported by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration back in July, when Stutz Packing Company voluntarily recalled one pound packages of walnuts that had been delivered to warehouses in Arizona and Texas over potential listeria contamination. Stutz stopped producing and distributing the walnuts after the initial recall as an investigation was undertaken. Per Newsweek, the FDA has now upgraded the danger to a class I food recall, its highest level of alert, which it defines as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."
The walnuts in question were only distributed to Arizona and Texas, and no new states have been added to the recall. The walnuts are in clear plastic packages with a red outlined white label and blue lettering saying "SHELLED WALNUTS," in the center. The two lot codes that are being recalled, 24171 1 and 24172 1, are listed in black on the front of the bags. They also have a UPC code of 7 15001 00908 1. Any customers who have questions about the recall can contact Stutz directly by calling 760-230-9547 or emailing smorales@stutzpacking.com.
Stutz walnut's potential listeria contamination is just one of many listeria recalls in 2024
So far, no known illnesses have been reported linked to the listeria contamination. However, if you have any of the at-risk walnuts in your possession, the FDA advises that you throw out the product or return it to the store. Listeria can produce a serious and potentially deadly infection, especially in vulnerable groups like infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of a listeria infection can include chills, muscle aches, fever, nausea, and diarrhea, which may take up to 30 days after consumption to appear. Signs of a more serious infection that has spread to the nervous system are headaches, loss of balance, convulsions, stiff neck, and confusion. If you've consumed potentially contaminated products including the Stutz walnuts and are showing any symptoms, you should contact a doctor immediately.
The list of listeria outbreaks in food so far this year would be too long to go over entirely, but the biggest story of the summer has been the Boar's Head deli meat recall, which has seen three people die and over 40 seriously sickened. There was also a large recall of major ice cream products because of listeria earlier this summer. So while the scope of the current recall may be limited to a few states, it's best to keep up to date on food news in your area, as these listeria outbreaks have been coming fast in 2024.