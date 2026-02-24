Check Your Freezer: Meatballs Sold At Aldi Recalled Over Possible Metal Fragments

Rosina Food Products has issued a massive recall of 32-ounce Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs, the ones that contain roughly 64 meatballs per bag, which are sold through Aldi supermarkets across the country. After a customer reported finding metal fragments in a package, the company announced it was recalling 9,462 pounds of the frozen meatballs because of the potential contamination.

If you shop at Aldi and have purchased meatballs, you can check the label to see if yours are affected. These are ready-to-eat frozen meatballs, and the batch recalled was produced on July 30, 2025. Look for 32-ounce bags of fully cooked frozen meatballs labeled "Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs" with a best by date of 10/30/26. There are timestamps printed on the back of the label that run between 17:08 and 18:20. You'll also see EST. 4286B inside the USDA mark of inspection. They have a shelf life of 15 months, so there's a chance that if you bought these meatballs at Aldi in the last few months, they could be part of this batch.

There have been no reports of injuries resulting from metal found in the meatballs. However, this is definitely one of the biggest Aldi recalls of all time, and hopefully, it has been caught before anyone was harmed.