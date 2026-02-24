Check Your Freezer: Meatballs Sold At Aldi Recalled Over Possible Metal Fragments
Rosina Food Products has issued a massive recall of 32-ounce Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs, the ones that contain roughly 64 meatballs per bag, which are sold through Aldi supermarkets across the country. After a customer reported finding metal fragments in a package, the company announced it was recalling 9,462 pounds of the frozen meatballs because of the potential contamination.
If you shop at Aldi and have purchased meatballs, you can check the label to see if yours are affected. These are ready-to-eat frozen meatballs, and the batch recalled was produced on July 30, 2025. Look for 32-ounce bags of fully cooked frozen meatballs labeled "Bremer Family Size Italian Style Meatballs" with a best by date of 10/30/26. There are timestamps printed on the back of the label that run between 17:08 and 18:20. You'll also see EST. 4286B inside the USDA mark of inspection. They have a shelf life of 15 months, so there's a chance that if you bought these meatballs at Aldi in the last few months, they could be part of this batch.
There have been no reports of injuries resulting from metal found in the meatballs. However, this is definitely one of the biggest Aldi recalls of all time, and hopefully, it has been caught before anyone was harmed.
Aldi's response and what to do
Though Aldi does not make the meatballs, it responded quickly to the notice on February 23, 2026, the day after it was issued, by removing all remaining stock from shelves. Because no injuries have been reported, this is just a voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution. Aldi recommends that if you have the meatballs in your freezer, you either throw them out immediately or bring them back to the store for a full refund.
Unlike some product recalls, the geography of this one is widespread. The affected batches of meatballs were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
If you have consumed the meatballs, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service recommends contacting a healthcare professional if you're concerned about the potential for any injury. Although it was reported that a customer found metal fragments, it is not clear to what extent the meatballs were contaminated, what kind of metal was involved, or how large the fragments were. As a result, it's worth exercising extra caution and seeking medical help if you are concerned and have consumed any meatballs from the recalled batch.
Aldi has had some poor luck with recalls in recent history. This latest one comes on the heels of several holiday sweets being recalled this past December, as well as a shredded cheese recall earlier that same month, though it was not an issue exclusive to Aldi.