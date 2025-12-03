Shredded Cheese Sold At Aldi, Walmart, And Other Big Stores Is Being Yanked From Shelves For A Dangerous Reason

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're planning to put shredded cheese on tacos or pizza tonight, double-check your bags, or you may put your health at risk. On December 1, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall notice for shredded low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella made by Great Lakes Cheese Co., Inc., which was sold at major grocery stores like Aldi and Walmart under various brand names. The products may be contaminated with metal fragments, posing a serious risk to consumer health.

This recall covers over 350,000 cases of cheese sold in 31 states, as well as Puerto Rico. Some of the most popular brands affected by the issue include Walmart's private label Great Value, Target's in-house brand Good & Gather, and Happy Farms by Aldi. The packages of cheese were also sold at smaller stores like H-E-B, Food Lion, Publix, and Sprouts Farmers Market. The full list of affected states — plus information to help consumers identify recalled products, like names, sell-by dates, and batch numbers — can be found on the FDA's recall notice.

Several of the affected products mixed the contaminated mozzarella with other cheeses like parmesan and provolone, and a few of the items don't mention mozzarella in the product name, instead using terms like "pizza-style four-cheese blend" or "Italian-style shredded cheese blend." Inspect your bags of shredded cheese to see if they contain any mozzarella at all. If you have a contaminated product, dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.