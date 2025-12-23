This Holiday Candy From Aldi Has Been Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens

Aldi is an excellent store for holiday shopping with a wide array of inexpensive new seasonal products hitting the chain's shelves each winter. But Silvestri Sweets, one of the manufacturers of Aldi products, issued an expanded voluntary recall today for potential allergens in two of its sweet holiday offerings.

Purchasers of Choceur-branded bark products in 5-ounce bags should take extra care and examine the sweets well before indulging or sharing with individuals who may have allergies. The two products affected are Choceur-branded Cookie Butter Holiday Bark and Choceur-branded Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark. Because of a mix-up in production, some of these products ended up in the opposite bag. As such, the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark may contain undisclosed pecans, while the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark may contain undisclosed wheat.

Because of how different the two products look, consumers may notice upon opening the bag that the contents do not match the picture on the front. However, given the potential for severe allergic reactions with these ingredients, it's important to take care with these products and check them before consuming or sharing with others.