This Holiday Candy From Aldi Has Been Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens
Aldi is an excellent store for holiday shopping with a wide array of inexpensive new seasonal products hitting the chain's shelves each winter. But Silvestri Sweets, one of the manufacturers of Aldi products, issued an expanded voluntary recall today for potential allergens in two of its sweet holiday offerings.
Purchasers of Choceur-branded bark products in 5-ounce bags should take extra care and examine the sweets well before indulging or sharing with individuals who may have allergies. The two products affected are Choceur-branded Cookie Butter Holiday Bark and Choceur-branded Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark. Because of a mix-up in production, some of these products ended up in the opposite bag. As such, the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark may contain undisclosed pecans, while the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark may contain undisclosed wheat.
Because of how different the two products look, consumers may notice upon opening the bag that the contents do not match the picture on the front. However, given the potential for severe allergic reactions with these ingredients, it's important to take care with these products and check them before consuming or sharing with others.
How to determine if your Aldi barks fall under this recall
These products were distributed to Aldi stores nationwide, so all shoppers of the grocery chain should check their pantry to see if purchased units of these potential stocking-stuffers fall among the affected stock. Again, this recall is for 5-ounce packages of these two varieties of Choceur-branded barks, with specific lot numbers and best-by dates.
For the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark, the units in question are from lot number 28525 with a best-by date of 5/2026, lot number 29925 with a best-by date of 5/2026, and lot number 30625 with a best-by date of 6/2026.
For the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark, the potentially affected units come from lot number 28525 with a best-by date of 8/2026, lot number 29925 with a best-by date of 8/2026, and lot number 30625 with a best-by date of 9/2026.
Silvestri Sweets urges customers who have bought the affected products to discard them in order to prevent potential issues. For further information, consumers can contact Silvestri Sweets by calling 1-630-232-2500 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST, or via email at customerservice@carousel-candies.com.
If you haven't yet finished your holiday shopping, you know which side of the "Aldi holiday finds to buy and avoid" list these will fall on. But if you had your heart set on this particular style of sweet, you can always just pick up the ingredients to whip up a simple three-ingredient date bark instead and call it good.