7 Aldi Holiday Finds To Buy, And 3 To Avoid

I'm a regular shopper at my local Aldi; I've ranked its Fall products and compared its pizzas against competitors, all for the love of the game. Though it's not my closest grocery store, I often go out of my way for it, because it's just that much more preferable to just about anything else (though Trader Joe's is probably number one). And if you, like me, love shopping at Aldi, there's no better time of year than during the holidays.

Aldi's shelves are brimming with limited-edition holiday finds that only appear once per year and, sometimes, might not return. And with that in mind, you might be tempted to just throw everything that looks even remotely appealing into your cart. But I'm here to help you figure out what products are worth spending on, and what are better avoided. I picked up a variety of Aldi products you won't be able to find at any other time of year, and judged their taste, texture, freshness, and overall value. This way, you know what to buy and what to avoid on your next trip this holiday season.