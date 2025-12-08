Aldi's Must-Have December 2025 Finds Hitting Shelves Now
It looks like Santa is making an early stop at Aldi this year. The German grocer must have stayed on the nice list all through 2025 by opening up hundreds of new locations, reducing waste, and finding its customers new ways to save on grocery and household essentials all year long. At the same time, it's maintained all of its same beloved quirks like its quarter-hungry carts and efficient checkout process.
In December, though, there's about to be even more to love at Aldi. Like elves behind the scenes, the store's private label brands have been hard at work planning for new and returning products that will hit the shelves this month. Get ready for holiday-centric foods and drinks, cozy decorative items, and even kitchen appliances, all of which come at unbeatable Aldi prices. Mark your calendars for some of the store's biggest drop dates — including December 3, December 24, and December 31 — and check out all the treasures that await you this month below. Happy holiday hunting!
Specially Selected Christmas Tree Brioche
Aldi is starting off December strong by bringing back a beloved festive pick: Specially Selected pull-apart Christmas tree bread. The rolls are returning this year starting December 3 in two different swirled flavors of chocolate chip and vanilla cream, both priced at $7.49 for a 10-pack. Customers have also spotted a similar product on Aldi's shelves: tear-and-share brioche in the shape of a Christmas star.
Southern Grove Winter Trail Mixes
Aldi's exclusive nut and trail mix brand Southern Grove is treating us to a few different wintry mixes this year. Three flavors — caramel creme brulee, hot cocoa, and peppermint mocha — will hit shelves on December 3, each at a price of $10.99. The caramel creme brulee variation sounds especially dreamy, filled with salted caramel cashews, caramel mini cups, yogurt-flavored coated marshmallows, salted caramel pretzels, and toffee peanuts.
Reggano Christmas Pasta
As if we needed another reason to cozy up to a plateful of pasta this winter. Starting December 3, Aldi's pasta brand Reggano will usher in the winter season with a new Christmas pasta bag for $2.39 each. Inside, you'll find holiday icons like Christmas trees, shooting stars, presents, and mistletoe. The pasta is made from durum wheat semolina, and the pieces get festive coloring from tomato and spinach.
Specially Selected Honey Sampler Variety Pack
Specially Selected will be releasing this gem on December 3, just in time for mugs of hot tea and holiday party grazing boards. For just $8.99, Aldi customers get 100% real honey in a range of flavors, including orange blossom, Spanish forest, acacia, British wild flower, and lavender flower. Those adorable 1-ounce jars make for the perfect sample amount and can be reused for crafting or gifting.
Kikton House Village House Candle
Kirkton House is one of Aldi's newest private label brands, released at the end of 2024. On December 3, the home decor brand's inventory will grow with three new holiday candle scents, all housed in a container designed to look just like a gingerbread house. Turn your own home into a winter wonderland with the aroma of caramel apple spice, vanilla, or gingerbread for a price of $6.99 per candle.
Specially Selected Fig & Honey Sourdough
You could go to the trouble of making homemade sourdough to impress your guests this holiday season. Or you could save yourself the trouble by buying it at Aldi instead. Starting on December 3, Specially Selected will offer a flavored fig and honey option made with real diced figs, organic honey, vanilla extract, and cloves for $12.99.
Friendly Farms Almond Nog
Friendly Farms beloved Almond Nog returns on December 10, so ready your mugs. The dairy-free eggnog has been an Aldi favorite for years now, and the ready-to-drink, rich and creamy blend is set to be priced at $3.79. If you're into more traditional eggnog, Friendly Farms has that covered as well. The Holiday Eggnog features a time-honored blend of milk, sugar, cream, and egg yolks, in addition to warming spices.
Appetitos Burrata Bites
On December 17, burrata bites from the Appetitos brand will descend upon Aldi locations. These breading-wrapped, cheese-stuffed bites feature mozzarella and seasoned ricotta cheeses. Pair them with a rich marinara sauce to turn them into a tasty starter to share. You could even get fancy with it and serve them with decorative toothpicks to make it more of an experience. The 10-ounce box of burrata bites will ring up at $4.29.
Deutsche Kuche Spritz Assortment
It comes as no surprise this German grocer is offering top-notch, German-style snacks for the holiday season. Come December 17, Deutsche Kuche will be putting on its Santa hat to serve a few indulgent sweet treats. Spritz cookies are a popular German tradition, and this version comes in a circular ring shape with a chocolate dip. Each box costs $3.49, and the cookies come in three flavors: almond, vanilla, and coconut.
Crofton Glass Tea Pot
Aldi's Crofton brand is releasing several products on December 24, including this glass teapot. It has popped up in stores before for a limited time, and it's coming back at the same steal of a price set at $9.99. The pot comes in either a round or a square shape with a metal filter to hold loose tea leaves. If you're not afraid of last-minute shopping, it's a great holiday gift!
Crofton Glass Coffee Mugs
How about a few mugs to go with that glass teapot? On December 24, Crofton will also be rolling out a few chic glass coffee mugs. The mugs come in four different color tints to match any kind of kitchen aesthetic. These shades include amber, green, gray, or clear if you really want to be matchy matchy with your teapot. A set of two is slated to sell for $3.99 each.
Crofton Stoneware Canisters
Crofton will also release three new stoneware containers on December 24, one for flour, one for sugar, and one for coffee. Each one has a rustic style with a cream-colored stoneware base and a wooden lid. The coffee canister even comes with a little wooden spoon for scooping that attaches right to the side of the jar. The best part is that each one comes at a price of just $9.99.
Crofton French Press
Shorter days and colder weather mean that a morning cup of hot coffee is a non-negotiable. Aldi is bringing back its Crofton French press for the season to keep you warm and caffeinated. On December 24, it will be available in two different colors: classic black and dreamy blue. At just $7.99, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a French press, even in the midst of end-of-year sales.
Kirkton House Coffee Bar Tray Objects
Aldi's Kirkton House brand is gearing up to release multiple sets of adorable coffee bar tray decor, priced at just $5.99. Each set carries on a different theme. One is "Don't Spill The Beans," featuring a mini coffee cup candle, a glass coffee jar, an easel sign, and a heart-shaped spoon. For tea lovers, there's a "You Are My Best-Tea" set. All four sets will be available starting on December 24.
Breakfast Best Mini Sausage Biscuits
The last product in Aldi's Christmas Eve haul will be found in the freezer aisle. It's a 10-count box of mini sausage buttermilk biscuit sandwiches for $5.79. All you have to do is heat them in the microwave for 40 seconds, and two sandwiches offer up 9 grams of protein. Since they come without cheese or other adornments, you can also doctor them up any way you want.
Ambiano Air Fryer
Aldi is ending the year on a high note by bringing back its Ambiano air fryers on December 31. The digital air fryers come with a 3.7-quart basket, a pre-heating function, and eight different modes. Priced at $39.99, it's a budget-friendly kitchen upgrade, and those who have purchased one in the past say it's the perfect appliance for one or two-person meals.
Crofton Stretch Pods
This is one kind of kitchen gadget that won't end up collecting dust in a drawer. The Crofton stretch pods are designed with a silicone lid that forms perfectly over cut fruits and veggies to keep them fresh longer. They seal tightly and can be used over and over again. At Aldi, they will be available on December 31 for $7.99.