Aldi's Must-Have December 2025 Finds Hitting Shelves Now

It looks like Santa is making an early stop at Aldi this year. The German grocer must have stayed on the nice list all through 2025 by opening up hundreds of new locations, reducing waste, and finding its customers new ways to save on grocery and household essentials all year long. At the same time, it's maintained all of its same beloved quirks like its quarter-hungry carts and efficient checkout process.

In December, though, there's about to be even more to love at Aldi. Like elves behind the scenes, the store's private label brands have been hard at work planning for new and returning products that will hit the shelves this month. Get ready for holiday-centric foods and drinks, cozy decorative items, and even kitchen appliances, all of which come at unbeatable Aldi prices. Mark your calendars for some of the store's biggest drop dates — including December 3, December 24, and December 31 — and check out all the treasures that await you this month below. Happy holiday hunting!