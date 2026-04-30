A Juicy Rotisserie Chicken Might Actually Signal A Major Red Flag — Here's Why

When you look at how chicken is advertised, a few words pop up frequently. "Tender," "succulent," and "juicy" are terms that are used again and again to entice you. And who wouldn't want a tender, succulent, juicy chicken? But as with many things in life, moderation is key, especially with that last one. Some juice is ideal, but too much liquid in your rotisserie chicken is something you want to avoid.

Tasting Table spoke with Mark McShane, chef and food safety expert at Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate, about red flags you need to watch for when buying rotisserie chicken at the grocery store. Some, like the chicken not being the right temperature or looking overcooked, made sense, but his warning about overly juicy chicken was a surprise.

"A minimal amount of clear or light-golden juices [is] acceptable," McShane told us. You can use that to make a quick pan sauce, or mix it into soup, rice, or sauteed vegetables as Jacques Pépin recommends. "However, an abundance of cloudy, oily liquids or a gelatinous and dark-grayish substance indicates the chicken may have been stored and cooled down for extended periods of time."

You don't want to open the container in the store, but you can gently shake it or look through the packaging window. If you can see or hear liquid sloshing around, consider putting that chicken back. Likewise, if you can see that the color looks off, avoid it.