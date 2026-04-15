10 Rotisserie Chicken Red Flags To Watch Out For At The Grocery Store

You know those times when you need a quick dinner but don't want to spend money on takeout? We've been there before. You can always grab a prepared sandwich from the deli or snag your family a frozen meal from the freezer section, but a rotisserie chicken is one of our favorite solutions. It's often inexpensive (sometimes even cheaper than a whole uncooked chicken), and since it's already cooked, you just have to choose a side dish to enjoy alongside the bird — though we won't judge if you just want to dig into that chicken all on its own and call it a night.

Unfortunately, it's possible to get a bad rotisserie chicken, which can ruin your dinner plans. That's why it's so important to watch out for the most glaring rotisserie chicken red flags. We've consulted experts, including Destini Moody, RD, CSSD, LD, a board-certified specialist in sports dietetics at Flex Therapist CEUs; Brian Theis, recipe developer and cookbook author of "The Infinite Feast"; and Mark McShane, chef and food safety expert at Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate, to help us identify these red flags so we're never disappointed by another bad rotisserie chicken again. By knowing what to avoid, you can better ensure that your rotisserie chicken-based meals turn out as delicious as possible.