15 Affordable Walmart Gardening Supplies To Help You Start Growing Vegetables This Year

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It's never a bad time to start your own edible garden (except maybe in the dead of winter), but taking that first step can feel overwhelming, especially if it's your first growing season ever. Something that seasoned gardeners know well, however, is that choosing the right tools can make the work easier and more efficient. But tools can get pricey, and when gardening is primarily a hobby, it can be hard to justify spending hundreds of dollars on it. That's why one of the best tips for growing a vegetable garden on a budget is to pay Walmart a visit.

As we leave winter in the rearview mirror and welcome in summer produce, Walmart is a great shopping spot for tools and supplies that can help you start a vegetable garden. The store is known for having great deals, and indeed, we found 15 gardening supplies that are ridiculously affordable, have good reviews, and are necessary essentials for any beginner gardener as well as a seasoned veggie grower.

Most supplies on this list cost less than $20, and half of the items come with a price tag under $10, proving that gardening doesn't have to be an expensive hobby if you only know where to shop. Just note: The listed prices are valid as of April 2026 and are subject to change.