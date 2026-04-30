15 Affordable Walmart Gardening Supplies To Help You Start Growing Vegetables This Year
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It's never a bad time to start your own edible garden (except maybe in the dead of winter), but taking that first step can feel overwhelming, especially if it's your first growing season ever. Something that seasoned gardeners know well, however, is that choosing the right tools can make the work easier and more efficient. But tools can get pricey, and when gardening is primarily a hobby, it can be hard to justify spending hundreds of dollars on it. That's why one of the best tips for growing a vegetable garden on a budget is to pay Walmart a visit.
As we leave winter in the rearview mirror and welcome in summer produce, Walmart is a great shopping spot for tools and supplies that can help you start a vegetable garden. The store is known for having great deals, and indeed, we found 15 gardening supplies that are ridiculously affordable, have good reviews, and are necessary essentials for any beginner gardener as well as a seasoned veggie grower.
Most supplies on this list cost less than $20, and half of the items come with a price tag under $10, proving that gardening doesn't have to be an expensive hobby if you only know where to shop. Just note: The listed prices are valid as of April 2026 and are subject to change.
Green Nitrile Gloves
There's something about putting on garden gloves for the first time that makes you feel like a proper gardener. The gloves protect your hands from soil, creepy crawlies, and any sharp branches near your vegetables. The Expert Gardener Green Nitrile Gloves from Walmart cost $1.97 a pair and come with a nitrile coating that gives them a better grip and extra protection.
Home Garden Seed Collection
Imagine spending less than $30 on your seasonal supply of veggies. Even the cheapest fruits and vegetables you can find at the grocery store aren't that good of a deal. Walmart is selling a collection of 30 seed packets, the Home Garden Seed Collection, for just $29.97. It includes leafy greens, root vegetables, fruits, and even herbs, so you can grow the well-rounded kitchen garden of your dreams.
Seed Starting Tray
While some vegetables can be direct-sown into the soil, most perform better if you sow them into seed trays first. This allows you to start them indoors, when the ground outside is still covered with frost. The Ferry Morse Pro-Hex Seed Starting Tray from Walmart has space for 72 little seedlings and costs only $6.97. Because it's made from plastic, you can also reuse it next season.
Gardening Trowel
One of the tools that will most often be in your hands while gardening is a trowel. When you're transplanting vegetable seedlings or putting heaps of soil into planters, a good trowel can make a big difference. The Expert Gardener Trowel from Walmart is selling for $0.97 and has a rating of 4.7 stars with hundreds of positive reviews. As a bonus, it also includes measurement markings for up to four inches.
Soil Sifter
Beginner gardeners often underestimate the role of good soil. The quality, composition, and texture of the soil are all important growing factors. For example, root vegetables like carrots are particularly sensitive to rocky soil because they grow underground. By using a simple soil sifter you can sift out any harsh bits and improve the environment for your plants. The Gardening Soil Sifter with Stainless Steel Handle is on clearance for $6.19 at Walmart.
Two-Gallon Watering Can
You can't have a thriving veggie garden without a hefty watering can. The Expert Gardener Resin Watering Can can hold two gallons of water and comes with two handles for a better grip. It also has a removable nozzle and UV protection against color fading. At $4.97, it's a total steal.
Resin Planter
Some folks don't have access to an in-ground gardening space, but that doesn't mean they have to give up on growing their own vegetables. There are many plants that thrive in containers, so why not pick up a Mainstays Resin Planter at Walmart for $5.88? It already comes with drainage holes and is instantly ready for fast-growing veggies that will be ready to harvest in one month.
Galvanized Raised Garden Bed
If smaller planters aren't big enough for your gardening needs, consider a raised bed. The biggest downside of raised beds is how expensive they are, even at stores that usually have affordable prices. But Walmart once again comes through, this time with a GVDV Galvanized Raised Garden Bed that's currently selling for $30.79 in a Flash Deal sale, while its regular price is $59.99. It also comes with a pair of gardening gloves and two garden trowels.
Stainless Steel Water Hose
If you have kids or pets, you know that regular rubber hoses can get damaged all too quickly in the hubbub of backyard activities. A much better alternative might be the Bionic Steel 10-Foot Short Garden Hose at Walmart, which is a bestseller with more than 800 reviews and currently on Flash Deal sale for $12.99.
Garden Tools Set with Extension Handles
Many gardeners opt for a combination of in-ground and container gardening. While this allows for plenty of flexibility, it also calls for garden tools of different sizes, which could be inconvenient both space- and budget-wise. Luckily, Walmart has a Garden Tools Set with Extension Handles for just $18.99.
3-Pack Garden Pruning Shears
Regular pruning is an essential part of gardening, but a thick raspberry bush needs a different type of pruning shears than thin-stemmed tomatoes. Buying multiple pruners can quickly get pricey, unless you snag a pack of three Charext Garden Pruning Shears at Walmart for $8.99. The pack has shears with a curved, straight, and serrated blade, covering a variety of uses.
Measuring Garden Knife
Seasoned gardeners prefer multi-use tools over single-use ones, which is why you'll find most of them carrying a garden knife around. It can be used to slice through weeds, cut roots, and so much more. The HAUSHOF Hori Hori Garden Knife costs $16.99 and is a bestseller at Walmart. It comes with conveniently placed measuring markings and a double edge — straight on one side and serrated on the other.
Waterproof Tool Apron
By now, this list has surely clued you into the fact that vegetable gardening calls for various different tools that you'll be using on a regular basis. To keep them close at hand when tending to your garden, the Waterproof Tool Apron is a must-have. It's currently on clearance for $10.63 and would also make a great gift.
Greenhouse Hoop Set
Some veggies, such as lettuce, can be grown year-round if they have sufficient protection from the weather. Polytunnels are the best way to protect your plants from frost, snow, and too much rain in the colder season, while in the warmer season they can protect the veggies from the birds. Walmart is selling a Garden Greenhouse Hoop Set for $12.79, under which you can grow different types of lettuce and thus enjoy fresh salads all year long.
Diatomaceous Earth Applicator
One of the most common vegetable gardening mistakes is forgetting to protect your plants from pests. Little bugs love eating your veggies just as much as you do! Diatomaceous earth is a great, natural way to keep insects away from your precious crops, but because it comes as a fine powder, it can be difficult to apply if you don't have a Diatomaceous Earth Applicator. You can get it at Walmart for $6.99 on clearance.